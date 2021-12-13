Former England boss Sam Allardyce has warned Conor Gallagher that he could tread the same path as Manchester United star Jesse Lingard when he eventually returns to Chelsea.

Gallagher has enjoyed a superb start to his loan spell at Crystal Palace, scoring six goals – including two in Sunday’s impressive Premier League 3-1 win over a woeful Everton side – and adding three assists.

The 21-year-old has previously been loaned out to Charlton, Swansea and West Brom. However, his breakthrough this term and seen the midfielder be tipped to make a big impression for his parent club next year.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is believed to be following Gallagher’s spell very closely and is ready to integrate the England international into his first-team squad Chelsea squad next season’.

However, Allardyce says his former player needs to be ‘very careful’ that he does not end up like Lingard at United.

The Red Devils star was outstanding during his loan stint at West Ham last term. But since returning to Old Trafford he has made only two starts.

Asked what Gallagher should do next summer, Allardyce told talkSPORT: “Well I wouldn’t spend too long there if I don’t get into the first team.

“I’d want to come back and give it a go and I think on his form at the moment and you have to bear in mind now he made his England debut, he’s an England international.

“He would want to go back and try and get in the team but I think if you do that, you’ve got to play enough first team games because if you don’t you can easily fall backwards like Jesse Lingard.

Bad call from Lingard

“Staying at Man United I think has been a bad choice for him because he’s not been selected.

“While at West Ham he was one of the best goalscoring midfield players in the Premier League in his time there now he’s sitting on the bench at Man United.

“So you have to be very careful on your choices at the right time and if you’re playing as much football as Conor’s playing now, and enjoying it more than ever with Palace then you want to continue that.

“If that’s not at Chelsea it can certainly be somewhere else in the Premier League I’m sure.”

