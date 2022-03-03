UFC megastar Conor McGregor sensationally claims that he is open to ‘exploring’ the opportunity to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

The Russian is ready to sell the reigning European champions for in excess of £3billion and wants a deal done quickly, given the threat of UK Government sanctions hanging over his head in the wake of Russia’s invasion of neighbours Ukraine.

And UFC star McGregor, 33, hints he is open to discussing a deal and will let Chelsea know.

He said on Twitter: “I wish to explore this. @ChelseaFC.”

The Manchester United fan has previously spoken about acquiring shares in Celtic but has now turned his attention to west London.

McGregor has an estimated fortune of £180m. However, that could rise considerably if he sold a majority stake in his Proper Twelve whiskey company, worth around £423m at the time.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss is also interested in buying the Stamford Bridge outfit and has already been approached by Abramovich.

Wyss, 86, told Blick newspaper: “Abramovich is one of Vladimir Putin’s closest advisers and friends.

“Like all other oligarchs, he is also in a panic.

“Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly.

“I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.”

Abramovich offer too high

However, Wyss says Abramovich is asking for too much money to buy the club. Indeed, the Blues are believed to owe the Russian £2bn.

He continued: “I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2billion.

“But Chelsea has no money. What it means is that anyone who buys Chelsea should have to compensate Abramovich.

“As of today, we don’t know the exact selling price.

“I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners. But I have to examine the general conditions first.

“What I can already say is this: I’m definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then it would be with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors.”

