Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo finally secure long-admired striker with Strasbourg loan

Chelsea and BlueCo have finally got their hands on Conrad Harder, a player they have admired for a number of years, with the Denmark international now joining Strasbourg on loan from RB Leipzig.

We understand Chelsea and BlueCo have held talks about Harder on a number of occasions, dating back to before his move from Nordsjaelland to Sporting and continuing during his time in Portugal.

The 21-year-old joined RB Leipzig last summer but has now moved to Strasbourg on loan, giving BlueCo the opportunity to have the highly-rated forward in their wider group and watch his development up close.

The initial Strasbourg move does not include a purchase option, meaning Harder remains a Leipzig player, but his arrival in France provides BlueCo with a chance to assess him regularly within a club structure they know extremely well.

Harder attracted interest from several Premier League clubs before sealing his move to Strasbourg, with Leeds United, Everton and Brighton among those to have looked at the Danish international.

However, it was Strasbourg who won the race for his signature, with the move giving Harder an opportunity to continue his development in Ligue 1 while bringing him into the BlueCo network.

Chelsea and BlueCo actually helped enable the move, with the sale of Marc Guiu to Leipzig opening the door for Harder to leave the German club and make the temporary switch to Strasbourg.

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Chelsea chiefs to keep a close eye on Conrad Harder

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea’s sporting hierarchy particularly admire Harder and have done so for some time, with the belief that the forward has plenty of time to demonstrate why he is rated so highly within the club.

Harder first made his name at Nordsjaelland before earning a move to Sporting, where his performances in Portugal further strengthened his reputation and attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

Leipzig eventually won the race for his signature last summer, but his move to Strasbourg now brings him into the BlueCo network and gives those who have followed his progress for several years an opportunity to see him develop in a familiar environment.

There is no purchase option attached to the initial loan and no suggestion that Chelsea have committed to a future transfer at this stage.

Instead, the arrangement allows BlueCo and Chelsea to continue monitoring a player they have admired for a long time.

Harder’s development in France will therefore be followed closely, particularly given the regard in which he is held by Chelsea’s sporting hierarchy and the belief that his best years remain ahead of him.

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