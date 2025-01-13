Chelsea want to bolster their defensive midfield options this month and could recall Andrey Santos from his loan spell at Strasbourg to fill that void, TEAMtalk understands.

The Blues have had an excellent start to the season under Enzo Maresca and despite a slight drop off in form remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Chelsea are not expected to be too busy in terms of incomings in this month’s transfer window, but there will be some activity as Maresca tries to find the perfect balance for his side.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are keen to sign a new midfielder who can play in the six role, and potentially as an eight.

As previously revealed, Chelsea would be very interested in signing Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo and are monitoring his contract talks.

Mainoo’s negotiations with Man Utd are slow and that has put Chelsea on alert. The 19-year-old’s agents have been made aware that Chelsea will offer him an alternative should he choose not to pen fresh terms with the Red Devils.

However, Mainoo is not the only option on the table for Chelsea and sources say that recalling Santos from Strasbourg could be a route they go down.

Could Andrey Santos return to Chelsea this month?

Santos, 20, has been superb for Strasbourg since joining the French side on loan last summer. He has become one of the club’s key players and some supporters have called for him to return to Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the season.

We understand that recalling Santos is an option being considered by Chelsea’s chiefs and they may choose to do so if they don’t sign a new midfielder this month.

However, sources have suggested that despite Santos’ good form this season and his high potential, he could be another signing who is eventually sold for a profit.

Santos joined Chelsea for a £18million fee from Vasco de Gama in January 2023. The youngster was then sent back on loan to Vasco de Gama, before an uneventful six-month stint with Nottingham Forest. Santos seems to have finally made his mark with Strasbourg and a number of sides are keeping tabs on his situation.

There is also a belief at Chelsea that make it at the club you have to show at a young age you can play in the first team.

Chelsea are letting go a number of players this month and sources close to Santos hope that it will open the door to a return and the opportunity to show he is capable of playing on the biggest stage.

Chelsea midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Casarei Casadei and Carney Chukwuemeka have all been heavily linked with moves away from the club this month.

IN FOCUS: Andrey Santos’ impressive season with Strasbourg