West Ham are pushing to finalise a deal for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson but face new competition from Chelsea, who have joined the race for the Irish international.

The Hammers have been in talks with Brighton to try and seal Ferguson’s signing and remain in a strong position, with the striker’s former manager Graham Potter playing a key role in negotiations.

Brighton are open to offloading Ferguson and talks have been ongoing for a £35m-£40m move, which could start off as an initial loan deal.

Sources have confirmed that Chelsea are again in the situation and hold long-term interest in the 20-year-old. TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this week that Enzo Maresca has asked the Blues’ board to sign a new striker before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea are now considering a move for Ferguson in what would be a major twist that could have big ramifications for West Ham and his other suitors.

Ferguson has previously shown interest in a move to Stamford Bridge but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can turn his head away from a move to West Ham and a reunion with Potter.

The fact that Potter is now in charge of the Hammers is seen as a major reason why Ferguson is keen on a move to the London Stadium.

Chelsea are yet to make any official moves for Ferguson and sources suggest that while they’re considering it, they are yet to make a decision on whether to make a bid.

It remains a situation to watch over the next 24 hours but as things stand, Chelsea have their full focus on trying to convince Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel to join them.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk’s Everton transfer insider Harry Watkinson that the Toffees are also considering making a late permanent move for Ferguson.

A loan deal is off the cards for Everton unless they are able to send Armando Broja back to Chelsea and they remain in talks with the London side over that situation.

David Moyes is understood to value Ferguson at around £25m, which is below Brighton’s price tag, and Everton will have to think carefully before submitting a bid due to their PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth also hold interest in Ferguson as Andoni Iraola look to bring in cover for strikers Evanilson and Enes Unal, who are both sidelined with injuries.

Sources maintain that Ferguson is highly likely to leave Brighton before the transfer window slams shut and West Ham remain in a strong position as they hope to complete a deal for the talented youngster, but more suitors could still throw their hat into the ring.

