Chelsea contact confirmed by Feyenoord star as Blues plot move for Arne Slot favourite

Chelsea have ambitious plans for the summer transfer window and have identified some exciting targets, even with Mauricio Pochettino’s future in doubt.

The Blues will have to make several sales before sanctioning any more major incomings, however, due to the Premier League’s financial rules.

Offloading homegrown stars is Chelsea’s priority to generate pure profit on the account books, with stars such as Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Ian Maatsen likely to leave.

Once they have balanced the books, Chelsea will reportedly look to sign a left-back.

With Maatsen expected to leave on a permanent deal and Marc Cucurella once again linked with Manchester United, a void could be left in Pochettino’s squad.

One player the Blues have had their eye on for some time is Feyenoord star Quilindschy Hartman, who is considered one of the best left-backs in the Netherlands.

He has come on leaps and bounds under Arne Slot. He’s made 38 appearances in total this term, contributing eight assists in the process.

A knee injury has stunted Hartman’s progress somewhat but he reportedly remains on the radar of Chelsea and other top European sides.

Feyenoord star opens up on Chelsea interest

Hartman is unlikely to play again in this calendar year but reports from the Netherlands suggest Chelsea could still make a move for him this summer – although an approach when he regains full fitness is more likely.

In a recent interview, the Dutch international confirmed that Chelsea have been in contact with him regularly over a move.

“I don’t think they want me now, but they really wanted me.

“It actually started in the winter. They came to Feyenoord last winter break, but I actually didn’t want it at that time, because I had only just broken through and I only started playing everything in the first six months.

“Also, with the Dutch national team and the European Championship coming up. So, there was no real question about it and it was also clear from Feyenoord: we were open to it in the summer, but not at all now.

“That has returned in recent months. They really wanted me and I was certainly open to that, but now unfortunately things have turned out differently [due to an injury].”

“They [Chelsea] have wished me good luck and let me know that the interest will not stop. Who knows, we will see.”

