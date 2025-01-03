Chelsea have placed Carney Chukwuemeka on the market at a time when Napoli are showing concrete interest in the out-of-favour midfielder, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Austrian-born player made the headlines when he swapped Aston Villa for Chelsea in a £20m (€24m, $24.8m) move as an 18-year-old in 2022.

But Chukwuemeka has never really looked like becoming a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge and this season his game time has dropped off even more.

After scratching around for minutes under head coach Enzo Maresca, our sources can confirm that Chelsea are seeking to offload the 21-year-old and he is open to a loan move.

We understand that Chukwuemeka, whose contract runs until 2028, is eager to find more opportunities for consistent playing time and the club are considering a loan deal with a buy option.

AC Milan have already made contact with the west London outfit to explore the possibility of such an agreement in January, however, the Rossoneri are not willing to meet Chelsea’s £30m (€36m, $37.2m) valuation. The Blues may have to lower their price to get a deal done but despite that, Napoli have shown concrete interest in the youngster.

TEAMtalk can reveal the Serie A side have enquired about the player, but they are also interested in Empoli’s Jacopo Fazzini – who is wanted by Lazio. We understand that ‘important’ developments are expected soon on his future.

Maresca drops big transfer hint

Head coach Enzo Maresca admitted that it would have been best for the 6ft 2in player to go out and play many games elsewhere, rather than staying with the Blues back in September.

The Italian said: “I will say exactly the same thing I have said many times: Carney is a very good player, but for the amount of players we have, we decided at the beginning of the season it is probably better to leave and go somewhere, prove himself and playing 30 or 35 games than being here and play less games.

“Unfortunately that didn’t happen. He is our player. He had some minutes the other day, today he was not involved. Hopefully, we can give him more minutes.”

And last month, the former Leicester City boss suggested Chukwuemeka and fellow fringe player Ben Chilwell “probably want to leave” Chelsea in January.

“There are players that unfortunately didn’t play a lot with us in all the competitions, like Chilwell, like Carney. Probably they’re the first that will want to leave because they work every day because they want to play,” said Maresca.

“If they don’t play probably they are thinking to leave. Each player has a different situation so we’ll see if anyone knocks the door and says I want to leave. We’ll try to find a solution.”

Chukwuemeka’s season so far…