Chelsea will not sign a new goalkeeper this summer despite fan concerns regarding Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen, it has been revealed.

Chelsea paid Brighton & Hove Albion £25million to sign Sanchez in August 2023, while Jorgensen arrived at Stamford Bridge from Villarreal for £20.7m in July last year. Sanchez has largely been Chelsea’s first-choice keeper this season, while Jorgensen has mainly had to rely on the Europa Conference League for starts.

But Jorgensen got his opportunity in the Premier League recently as manager Enzo Maresca dropped Sanchez following a series of errors from the Spaniard.

Jorgensen has largely impressed in recent games, though he did make a poor mistake which handed Aston Villa all three points last weekend.

Jorgensen also being guilty of an error has led to speculation that Chelsea could spend big on a new No 1 ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

But BBC Sport’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella now reports that the Blues ‘remain resolute they will not sign a new keeper’ this year.

The Chelsea hierarchy remain confident that Sanchez, Jorgensen and Djordje Petrovic will give them enough options to succeed next term.

Petrovic made 31 appearances for Chelsea last season before joining sister club Strasbourg on loan in August. The Serbian is ‘excelling’ in France, setting up a potential return to Stamford Bridge later this year.

Chelsea officials also view the incoming Mike Penders as a ‘top talent’, believing he has the potential to become a great Premier League keeper in the future.

Over the coming months, Chelsea will assess their options and decide which keepers should stay, be loaned out or sold.

The experienced Marcus Bettinelli remains on Chelsea’s books as a third-choice keeper. His contract runs until June 2026, though he may be forced to leave if Chelsea decide to keep Sanchez, Jorgensen and Petrovic next season.

Chelsea keeper strategy is risky

Chelsea supporters are unlikely to be happy with the decision not to pursue a new keeper. They have lost patience with Sanchez, while the jury is still out on Jorgensen.

Chelsea were recently linked with a move for Southampton’s ex-Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale. But it seems that speculation is wide of the mark.

Former Blues star Jason Cundy will be incredibly frustrated at Chelsea’s stance, as he said earlier this week that the keeper situation is ‘a bit of a disaster’ and that ‘something’s got to change’.

As things stand, however, that will not be happening. Chelsea chiefs could end up being left red-faced next season if either Sanchez or Jorgensen costs them points as they push to enter the title conversation.

