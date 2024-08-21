Chelsea are plotting the sale of five players

Chelsea are actively looking to move along several big-name stars before the transfer window closes with TEAMtalk able to provide an update on five of those and with one £72.1m man awaiting a possible switch to Real Madrid.

The Blues are now infamously over-burdened when it comes to the number of players on their books and are looking to offload several whether on permanent moves or loan deals.

At the head of the players listed for transfer is wantaway goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga whose relationship with the club has completely broken down.

Kepa spent last season on loan at Real Madrid but made just 14 La Liga appearances alongside 6 more outings in domestic cups and the Champions League.

Real Madrid consider Chelsea’s asking price of £72.1m to be extreme for someone who will serve as a backup stopper with former Blues man Thibaut Courtois now the clear No 1 at the Bernabeu.

Still, Chelsea are optimistic about the prospect of securing that deal with the 29-year-old entering the final 12 months of his contract with the club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly close to seeing another goalkeeper, Djordje Petrovic, depart the club with a loan deal with Strasbourg on the cards.

Strasbourg are also owned by Chelsea supremo Todd Boehly and are believed to be weighing up a move for a senior goalkeeper to hold down the fort as they swoop for 19-year-old Anthony Lopes as a potential future first-choice stopper.

A permanent deal for Petrovic could also be on the cards with Chelsea setting their asking price at £13.6m.

Chelsea’s talks with Napoli over the possible signing of Victor Osimhen has generated another likely exit as 21-year-old Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei is wanted in Rome.

Casadei is back training with the Blues’ first-team despite numerous rumours about him possibly leaving the club this summer.

Leicester City have shown interest in the midfielder as a possible replacement for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who joined Chelsea in the current window.

Casadei doesn’t have a lot of senior experience but his £13m price tag makes him an attractive option for clubs looking to expand their midfield roster.

Former AS Monaco duo Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile could also be moved on despite only joining Chelsea last year.

Bought for a combined total of £73.5m, Chelsea would hope to recover as much of that sum as possible if not turn a small profit.

Chelsea still interested in Ivan Toney

Chelsea have already spent big in the current window but retain their interest in signing a marquee striker with Ivan Toney considered an option should they fail to agree a deal with Napoli for Victor Osimhen.

It is unclear if the move for Toney would require sales to fund it, although a move for Osimhen would almost certainly require Chelsea to raise funds for a move.

TEAMtalk understands that Toney is currently considering taking up an offer from Saudi Pro League team Al-Ahli.

Chelsea have a net spend of close to £300m more than their closest rivals in the Premier League over the last five seasons and need to balance their books if they want to land a top striker in the current window.

