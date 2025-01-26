Chelsea appear to be prioritising a move for Mathys Tel over Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea haven’t given up on signing Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel and are set to hold more talks with the Bundesliga giants in the coming days, per reports.

The Blues are big admirers of Tel and discussed the possibility of signing him as part of a deal that would’ve seen Christopher Nkunku join Bayern.

Vincent Kompany’s side weren’t willing to part ways with the 19-year-old at the time and so talks ended, but now Chelsea are reportedly set to try again for the youngster.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will speak to Bayern again next week with a view to sealing a transfer before the window slams shut.

“Mathys Tel situation will be discussed with Bayern again next week,” Romano posted on X. “Chelsea want him on permanent transfer as talks took place with Nkunku-Bayern move. Seven loan proposals are also [on the table for Tel].”

The teenager has long been touted to be a player with world-class potential but hasn’t nailed down a consistent spot in Bayern’s starting XI.

Whether he’d be willing to leave this month still remains to be seen, but it seems Chelsea are prioritising a move for him rather than Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, at this stage.

Chelsea could prioritise Tel over Garnacho

Chelsea are clearly looking at potentially bringing in a new winger this month and Tel seems to be at the top of their shortlist.

If they manage to agree a deal for Tel, that could have ramifications for Man Utd winger Garnacho, who has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Man Utd aren’t actively looking to sell Garnacho but would seriously consider a bid of £70m. As the Argentinian is a ‘homegrown’ player, his sale would go down as pure profit on the account books, which would help in terms of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Chelsea have been weighing up whether to launch a formal bid for Garnacho but they wouldn’t go for both Tel and him, so whether they sign the Bayern youngster will determine if they submit a late offer for the Red Devils star.

Garnacho, 20, has more senior experience under his belt than Tel – although only marginally – and he’s shown that he can perform in the Premier League.

Tel, on the other hand, has started just two Bundesliga games this season. Despite this, he’s understood to be happy at Bayern and would only leave if he felt a move would benefit his development and career.

Reports from Germany suggest that Chelsea will have to pay north of £40m to sign Tel this summer, while Garnacho could cost £60m to £70m.

There is a possibility that Nkunku – who has been linked with a shock move to Man Utd recently – could be a part of the negotiations for Tel again.

