Nicolas Jackson could be back at Chelseea sooner than they think

Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness insists that Nicolas Jackson will return to Chelsea next summer and will ‘definitely not’ sign a permanent contract with the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Jackson’s Stamford Bridge career appeared to be at an end after he joined Bayern on transfer deadline day on an initial loan deal.

The Bavarian giants reportedly paid an initial £14m to sign Jackson on loan for the rest of the 2025/26 campaign, and would sign him permanently next summer for £56m if he made a set number of appearances.

That looked like it was excellent business from Chelsea, given that they only spent £32m on acquiring Jackson two years ago and were open to letting the 24-year-old leave after signing Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer.

However, Bayern chief Hoeness has revealed Jackson needs to start 40 games to earn a permanent move to Munich, something he says ‘will never happen’, especially with Harry Kane being the main man.

Hoeness also revealed that Bayern in fact paid £12m for Jackson’s loan deal, with the striker and his representatives agreeing to cover the extra £2m.

“The player and his agent contribute for €3m, so we pay €13.5m loan fee,” he told German TV channel SPORT1.

“There will definitely not be a permanent contract. That only happens if he plays 40 games from the start, it will never happen.”

No Jackson regrets over Bayern move

While Jackson is not expected to start for Bayern, he still maintains that the move is the right one at this stage of his career.

Following his departure from Chelsea, Jackson said: “I’m really happy to now be part of this great club. Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world.

“Everyone knows the names of the legends who’ve played here and knows that this club stands for the greatest success.

“I’ve got big goals and dreams here and will give my all to help Bayern win further titles.”

Jackson enjoyed a promising first season at Stamford Bridge, scoring 17 goals in all competitions, but struggled last term and led to Enzo Maresca deciding that a change was needed up front.

While the frontman was ‘very happy’ to make the move to Bayern, he also admits to being sad over his Stamford Bridge exit, adding: “I was simply very happy to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world, to discover another league and other great players.

“At the same time, I was a little sad to leave Chelsea, my teammates, and the fans. I experienced so many strong emotions there: we won the Conference League and the Club World Cup.

“Now I’m 100% focused on my new project and I can’t wait to experience the incredible atmosphere at the Allianz Arena.”

Nicolas Jackson 2024/25 stats