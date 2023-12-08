Crystal Palace best placed to snare £35m Chelsea man Chalobah over Champions League giants

Chelsea are preparing to have a busy January transfer window with outgoing players set to be a big part of that, according to TEAMtalk sources.

One player likely to leave the club is Trevoh Chalobah, who came close to departing last summer.

The centre-back was made available in the last transfer window but turned down a move to Nottingham Forest in the hope of a team in European competition coming for his signature.

Inter Milan held interest and Bayern Munich still do but neither of them will move in January unless there is significant change.

However, there is a scenario that lands the central defender at London rivals Crystal Palace.

Steve Cooper is a massive fan of the Englishman and the main driving force behind Nottingham Forest interest in summer.

He spoke with the Chelsea man before the move and was turned down but is still keen to try and convince him to join up at the City Ground.

However, there is mounting pressure on the Forest boss, and he will lose his job if they taste defeat at the weekend. Palace are extremely keen on bringing him to Selhurst Park and want him to replace current boss Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson could also be sacked if his Palace side lose to Liverpool and sources state that they will move for Cooper should he also face the chop.

One of the first suggestions from Cooper will be to bring in Chalobah as he believes the centre-back is capable of playing at the highest level.

Chalobah an ideal Guehi replacement

Palace are also at risk of losing starting defender Marc Guehi as Liverpool and Chelsea both circle the England international. This will open the door for a replacement and a deal of around £35million could be done for Chalobah.

Chelsea will sell the 24-year-old, who has been frozen out of the side, and will see another academy product leave in the coming weeks.

A Premier League stay is on the cards and there will be competition for his signature.

Chalobah has been at the club since he was a kid and would ideally prefer to stay and show what he can do at his boyhood side.

However it has been made clear that won’t happen and the Blues are set to cash in on one of their own once again.

