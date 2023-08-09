Crystal Palace reach agreement for Chelsea youngster with Romano confirming deal until 2024

Chelsea defender Lewis Hall is on his way to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have an agreement in place to take one of Chelsea’s brightest prospects on loan for the season according to Fabrizio Romano.

Up until this point, Roy Hodgson’s side have had a fairly slow and steady transfer window. The loss of Wilfried Zaha has been well-documented, but they have snatched a couple of stars of their own.

They managed to prize Jefferson Lerma away from Bournemouth upon his contract expiring and also snapped up Brazilian youngster Matheus Franca.

Their latest bit of business seems to involve a Chelsea youngster and by all accounts, the deal is now almost over the line.

According to Romano, Lewis Hall will become a Crystal Palace player this week with a season-long loan agreement in place.

Crystal Palace will be keen to improve upon their 11th placed finish last season and the addition of Hall is an exciting one.

The 18-year-old made 11 first team appearances for Chelsea last season, with nine of those appearances coming in the Premier League.

Hall can play as a left-back or midfielder and will give Hodgson another option in this department.

While watching him in action you can tell Chelsea have a top player on their hands for the future. He averaged 1.7 key passes per 90 in the Premier League last season which is hugely impressive.

Loan deal makes sense

Given where Chelsea are at right now under Mauricio Pochettino, a season-long loan deal for Hall does make a lot of sense.

He will be afforded more first-team opportunities and will get the chance to develop at a top Premier League club who have an excellent track record with youngsters.

Conor Gallagher hugely benefited from a loan spell with Crystal Palace for example and Hall will be looking to follow in his footsteps.

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard saw the potential in Hall and the Chelsea legend has liked what he has seen from the youngster so far.

“We certainly rate him. Joe [Edwards] and Andy [Myers], who work with me, have a better understanding of him as a lad and all those things are important as well,” Lampard told reporters in May.

“He’s a quiet lad, the first thing that I’ve seen, he definitely needs to come out of himself a little bit more. I’m not asking him to change his personality but in footballing terms to affect people around him.

“In terms of quality on the ball, that’s really clear. In terms of quality, if you see him with the ball and the things he can do, he’s got the levels, he’s obviously got to add to that as he goes along.

“Another academy one that we’ve produced and it will be good to see him in regular games at this level to be tested more but he’s shown he can do that.”

Hall is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2026 and a loan deal to Crystal Palace is probably the best thing for his career right now.

