Darwin Nunez has emerged as a surprise target for Chelsea, with TEAMtalk sources confirming the Blues are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on the former Liverpool striker as his camp explores a return to Europe.

As exclusively revealed in February, Nunez began assessing his next move after being dropped from Al-Hilal’s Pro League squad following the arrival of Karim Benzema.

That development prompted the 26-year-old to actively pursue a route back to European football.

It is understood that Nunez is prepared to take a significant reduction in his wages to facilitate a move, with his representatives making it clear that personal terms will not be an obstacle in securing the right project.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur were both approached earlier this year – as we previously reported – and both clubs retain an interest in the Uruguay international heading into the summer window.

Now, Chelsea have entered the frame. We can confirm the Stamford Bridge club have carried out background work on Nunez as they assess their striker options, and have been spoken to by his representatives.

The Blues are actively reviewing the market for a new No.9, with uncertainty surrounding several of their attacking plans.

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Chelsea considering surprise Darwin Nunez move

One of Chelsea’s priority striker targets, Samu Aghehowa, is expected to be sidelined beyond the summer due to a knee injury, while Emmanuel Emegha – who is set to arrive from sister club Strasbourg – is not yet guaranteed a place in the first-team setup.

Additionally, summer signing Liam Delap has yet to cement his place in Chelsea’s long-term plans and is attracting attention from a number of Premier League rivals.

Sources indicate the Blues would be unlikely to stand in his way should suitable offers arrive, further underlining the need to assess alternative attacking options.

As a result, Chelsea are widening their search, and Nunez is among the names under consideration.

Interest is not limited to England, however.

Juventus, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund have all registered their interest, with Nunez’s camp continuing to sound out clubs across Europe to determine the most suitable destination.

The ex-Liverpool man showed glimpses of brilliance at Anfield but struggled to find consistency, with 40 goals in 143 appearances for the Reds overall.

A shock switch to Chelsea would hand Nunez another opportunity to prove he can be a force in the Premier League.

Latest Chelsea news: Barcelona star linked / Big-money Sunderland raid

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Chelsea have reignited their interest in Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde, who they came close to signing back in 2021.

Kounde is a top-quality full-back and it’s claimed that Barcelona could reluctantly sell him this summer, putting the Blues on high alert, with an ‘aggressive’ move in the works.

In other news, Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs as Liam Rosenior looks to bring in an upgrade on the inconsistent Robert Sanchez.

However, Sunderland certainly won’t let their shot stopper go easily and have slapped a £60million price tag on his head.

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