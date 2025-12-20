Chelsea must assess their goalkeeping situation during next month’s transfer window, with one Blues star expected to push for a Stamford Bridge exit, presenting Enzo Maresca with a significant dilemma.

Robert Sanchez has discovered some good form, meaning the club are not actively searching for a new No.1 – a scenario Maresca had previously feared might arise.

The 28-year-old has started all 16 of Chelsea’s Premier League games so far this term and kept nine clean sheets – the most of any goalkeeper in England.

The Blues have also conceded the joint-second fewest goals (15) in the Premier League, with only Arsenal (10) boasting a better defensive record.

However, we understand that backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is frustrated with his role in the squad, and it is anticipated that he will seek a move away from Stamford Bridge next year.

Jorgenson, 23, came off the bench once for Sanchez in the Premier League after the Spaniard received a red card against Manchester United. Aside from that, he’s played three times in the Carabao Cup and once in the Champions League.

Offers for Jorgenson are expected to arrive in January, and Chelsea will have to decide whether they are willing to sanction his departure.

Chelsea have an ambitious goalkeeper plan

Chelsea have long-term plans in mind for their goalkeeper situation.

As previously reported, the London side remain seriously interested in AC Milan shot stopper Mike Maignan, who they showed interest in over the summer.

Chelsea are eyeing a potential move for the 30-year-old at the end of the season, when his Milan contract is set to expire, and he’ll therefore become a free agent.

They will be able to open formal talks with Maignan over a pre-contract agreement from January 1, but whether they choose to do so remains to be seen.

My colleague revealed in an update earlier this month that while Bayern Munich and Juventus are keen on Maignan, his current preference is to move to Stamford Bridge.

Maignan is considered a goalkeeper of world-class calibre, with 179 appearances for Milan under his belt, a Serie A title to his name, and he’s also earned 32 caps for France.

But Chelsea also have internal options, with positive reports emerging from Mike Penders’ loan spell at Strasbourg.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has kept six clean sheets in 15 Ligue 1 appearances for the BlueCo club so far this season.

Neither Maignan nor Penders are viable options for January, however, meaning Chelsea will have to confront the dilemma of a possible Jorgensen exit.

Sterling in limbo, Man City transfer battle

Meanwhile, we have explained why Raheem Sterling faces significant hurdles in trying to find a move away from Chelsea in January, as he continues to train away from the Blues’ squad.

Enzo Maresca has no plans to reintegrate the 31-year-old, and his staggering £325,000 per week wages have priced out his suitors, such as Fulham.

In other news, Chelsea are interested in Bayern Munich’s 21-year-old midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic – one of the most promising talents in the Bundesliga.

But they face serious competition from Manchester City, who are confirmed admirers of the youngster.

