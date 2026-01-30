Chelsea reject striker bid from Roberto Mancini’s Al Sadd – Sources

Qatari club Al Sadd has made an offer to Chelsea for David Datro Fofana, aiming to secure the striker on a temporary deal during this winter transfer window, we can reveal.

Fofana, who recently returned to Chelsea after his latest stint in Turkey, is highly valued by Italian coach Roberto Mancini, who considers him an important reinforcement for the squad.

However, Chelsea, where Fofana is under contract until 2029, have declined the loan proposal, as the club is focused on a permanent transfer.

Al Sadd are considering whether to adjust their offer, but the forward himself appears willing to wait for other opportunities, making a move to Qatar less certain.

Fofana has shown his potential during his previous loan spells. While Al Sadd remain interested, both the English club and the player are currently looking at alternative options, suggesting that a transfer to the Middle East may not materialise in this window.

The situation remains under observation, and any future decision will depend on Chelsea’s willingness to negotiate a permanent deal and on Fofana’s personal plans for the next step in his career. For now, the Al Sadd move appears unlikely.

Fofana joined Chelsea in January 2023 when they paid Norwegian club Molde a reported £11million for his services. The Ivorian has made just four appearances for Chelsea since then, having been shipped out on loan to Union Berlin, Burnley, Goztepe and Karagumruk.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Chelsea transfer news: Miss confirmed; Jacquet pursuit

One striker Chelsea were hoping to bring in is Mohamed Kader Meite from Rennes.

However, the coveted talent has made the surprising decision to head to Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea are still pushing to make Jeremy Jacquet their latest defensive capture, though a new complication has emerged.