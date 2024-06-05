Chelsea have a big summer ahead of them under new manager Enzo Maresca with several players set to leave who will need replacing.

Maresca has ambitious aims for the coming transfer window and it’s no secret that the Blues are looking to bring in a new striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson.

Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen has been Chelsea’s top target for some time but his release clause of over £100m looks unreachable for them as things stand.

There are also rumours that he is ‘waiting’ for Arsenal to make him an offer as his preferred next move would be to the Emirates.

Chelsea are now scouring the market for other striker targets and one player they’ve been linked with before is Aston Villa star Jhon Duran.

Duran’s agent, Jonathan Herrera, said in a recent interview that interest from Chelsea ‘always existed’ and a recent managerial change ‘should not affect’ the situation.

Villa could look to make a profit on the 20-year-old centre-forward who signed a new five-year deal last summer. Unai Emery could then put those funds towards bolstering his squad ahead of his team’s Champions League campaign.

Chelsea reignite interest in Aston Villa star

According to respected transfer journalist David Ornstein, Duran does indeed feature on Chelsea’s transfer shortlist once again.

“Colombia international Duran, 20, was considered by Chelsea in January and is again among the candidates to strengthen their frontline this summer,” Ornstein wrote for The Athletic.

“Enquiries for the Aston Villa star have also arrived from Italy, Saudi Arabia and Spain.”

The Blues’ renewed interest in Duran comes amid reports that Armando Broja – who has been on loan at Fulham – is set to be sold this summer.

Wolves, Everton and Crystal Palace are said to be interested in the Albanian international.

Chelsea are also desperate to find a buyer for Romelu Lukaku as they aim to finally get his huge wages off the books. He will be allowed to leave if an offer of £38m is made for him.

Signing Duran would therefore make sense for Maresca and his team and interestingly, a key Chelsea player – Conor Gallagher – could go in the opposite direction.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Villa are lining up a shock move for the England international as they aim to beat Tottenham to his signature.

Gallagher is only under contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2025 and as we’ve consistently reported, the club’s board are willing to sell him for the right price.

