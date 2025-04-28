Chelsea target ambitious £90m double deal for TWO defenders – sources

Chelsea are aiming to sign Dean Huijsen and Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, but there is a big determining factor.

It has not been a particularly great season for Chelsea, with one of England’s biggest clubs failing to challenge for the Premier League title. However, the Blues could end up in the top five and qualify for the Champions League. Enzo Maresca’s side have also progressed to the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League.

Chelsea are aiming to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window and add players who they believe will help them compete with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

TEAMtalk understands that the London club are planning big moves this summer – in defence and in other areas.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea plan to sign two new centre-backs ahead of next season, and among the most appreciated profiles are Huijsen and Guehi.

Huijsen has been one of Bournemouth’s best players this season and has become one of the most in-demand defenders in the world.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool consider the 20-year-old Spain international centre-back as one of the priority targets. The newly-crowned Premier League champions included the former Juventus prospect in their list of targets at the beginning of the year.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and German powerhouse Bayern Munich have also shown interest in Huijsen, who has a release clause of £50million in his contract at Bournemouth.

Chelsea are aware that competition for Huijsen is fierce, but the Blues consider him a key target to strengthen the backline.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are also monitoring Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi very carefully. The 24-year-old England international central defender came through the ranks at the Blues.

After struggling to establish himself in the first team, Guehi left Chelsea for good in 2021 and joined Palace.

Guehi is out of contract at Palace in the summer of 2026, and because of this, the Eagles are open to selling him this summer to maximise their profit, without losing him on a free transfer next summer

However, Chelsea are aware that there are other clubs interested in the Palace star, with TEAMtalk revealing on April 1 that Liverpool are keen on Guehi.

A report recently revealed that Palace are open to selling Guehi for £40million.

READ MORE 👉 Chelsea ‘confident’ they’ll complete stunning Man Utd hijack as Amorim ‘left in limbo’

Champions League a factor in Chelsea signings

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League table at the moment.

Maresca’s side have picked up 60 points from 34 matches and occupy the final Champions League spot in the table.

However, Nottingham Forest are level on points with Chelsea and are in fifth place with a game in hand.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are aware that to appeal to Huijsen and Guehi, they need to qualify for the Champions League next season.

