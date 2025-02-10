Chelsea are keen on signing Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, with sources telling us the names of two more major Premier League clubs who want to land the defender, as the Blues plot a bid for a top LaLiga winger as well.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Juventus in the summer of 2024 and has been one of the stars in the Premier League this season. The 19-year-old central defender has scored two goals in 21 Premier League appearances for the Cherries, who are just three points off the top four and are in the race for the Champions League places.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are among the clubs who have been impressed with Huijsen and are keen on securing his services in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Chelsea have made contact with the Bournemouth teenager’s agents about a potential move.

Huijsen has a release clause that becomes active in the summer, and Bournemouth are trying to tie him down to a new deal that would increase the amount.

However, the 19-year-old knows that he is in demand and will likely move in the summer window.

TEAMtalk understands that the release clause in Huijsen’s contract at Bournemouth is only £50million, and it would be a great deal for a player who has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League and still has a lot more time to get even better.

It is not just Huijsen that Chelsea are planning to make a move for in the summer transfer window.

We understand that the Blues are looking into a possible deal for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as well.

The Spain international winger’s release clause in his contract at Bilbao is £49million and is seen as as a huge opportunity to land one of the world’s best wingers for a cheap fee.

Sources in Spain have told TEAMtalk that Williams is expected to leave Bilbao in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Spain international winger is very open to making the step up to a major club.

However, the issue for Chelsea is that Williams wants to play in the biggest competitions, and failure to qualify for the Champions League next season could put them at a major disadvantage in the race.

Chelsea face Dean Huijsen and Nico Williams competition

Huijsen and Williams are two of the best young players in Europe, and there is no surprise that Chelsea are keen on the duo.

However, the London club are facing major competition for the defender and the winger.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham and Manchester United are interested in a summer deal for Huijsen as well.

Just like Chelsea, both Spurs and Man Utd have got in touch with the Bournemouth defender’s agents.

Sources have told us that Tottenham are showing interest in Williams too.

Like their London rivals Chelsea, Spurs find the winger’s £49m release clause very attractive.

We understand that there is also major interest from Arsenal in Williams, with many considering the Gunners to be leading the race for the Bilbao star.

Latest Chelsea news: Double Liverpool raid, Semenyo bid

Chelsea are reportedly planning a double raid on Liverpool as the Blues eye deals for Caoimhin Kelleher and Luis Diaz.

Reports last week claimed that Chelsea are keen on signing Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Kelleher from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Kelleher himself is ready to leave the Reds at the end of the season, with Brazilian star Alisson the clear the number one between the posts and Giorgi Mamardashvili also set to join the Merseyside club from Valencia in the summer of 2025.

Chelsea are also reportedly planning a bid for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Blues are planning to make an offer of £42million for Semenyo, who has scored nine goals and given four assists in 26 matches in all competitions for Bournemouth this season.

It has also been claimed that Chelsea are planning a bid for Manchester United central defender Leny Yoro.

Yoro joined Man United only last summer, and although he has had injury problems in his first season at Old Trafford, he is rated very highly by the Red Devils’ chiefs.

Chelsea, though, reportedly believe that they could tempt Yoro into a move to Stamford Bridge.

