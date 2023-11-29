Chelsea decide on underused player’s fate, with potential next club named if clause is activated

Chelsea have chosen to activate a clause that will end Andrey Santos’ loan spell at Nottingham Forest in January, according to reports.

Santos signed for Nottingham Forest on loan during the summer transfer window after Chelsea captured him from Vasco da Gama earlier in the year. However, the move has not gone as planned so far.

Steve Cooper has only given Santos two appearances for Nottingham Forest, despite the club agreeing to pay Chelsea financial penalties if they do not use the Brazil international when he is available.

Speculation has been mounting in recent weeks that Chelsea could recall Santos in January. Now, sources such as the Evening Standard and The Athletic are confirming their intentions.

The Athletic‘s article definitively states at the beginning that ‘Chelsea will recall Andrey Santos’ when they have the opportunity to do so in January.

Although they have not yet notified Nottingham Forest of their plans, it might not come as too much of a surprise.

According to the report, the potential next step for Santos could be to go on loan again, but this time to Strasbourg.

Todd Boehly has also invested into the Ligue 1 side, which might make them a more suitable destination for someone Chelsea want to develop.

Chelsea might have to rip up two loans

However, for the move to go through, another of Chelsea’s current loans would have to be cancelled, since they are currently at their limit of the number of players they can lend to foreign teams.

The report does not mention which of those arrangements Chelsea would be most likely to cancel if they decide they would prefer to have Santos playing at Strasbourg.

Santos’ compatriot Angelo Gabriel is already on loan at Strasbourg from Chelsea after they bought the winger in the summer as well.

Chelsea still have Santos under contract until 2030, so there is plenty of time for them to place him elsewhere if they do not feel he is ready to make an impact for them just yet.

Mauricio Pochettino did use him in a few pre-season friendlies before Chelsea sent him to Nottingham Forest, but his chances of staying with his parent club at this stage always seemed slim.

With the way his spell with Nottingham Forest has been going, though, it might actually have been the preferable solution for him after all.

Now, he will just be hoping he can find somewhere else to gain more continuity for the second half of the season.

