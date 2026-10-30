Chelsea make decision on signing Alex Scott for £100m-plus in January

Chelsea have now established themselves as the clear front-runners to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk can confirm, with rival suitors, including Liverpool, now looking at alternative options.

Those close to the situation say the Blues’ combination of an exciting sporting project, along with their financial capacity, has put them in the strongest position to sign Scott.

The opportunity to play alongside Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers under Xabi Alonso, within a squad rich in young talent, continues to be viewed as highly attractive to the 22-year-old.

Chelsea remain confident they can present an offer and a clear role that would appeal to Scott once formal negotiations begin.

Bournemouth have so far failed to agree a new contract with Scott. He has already rejected one offer that would’ve made him the highest-paid player in their history, leaving him available to leave midway through the season if the right bid arrives.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on October 26 that Bournemouth are set to make a second record-breaking offer to Scott, but an agreement is yet to be reached.

Liverpool and other interested parties had been monitoring developments closely, yet sources indicate that several clubs are now looking at different targets as Chelsea are considered the strong favourites. AC Milan are known to admire Scott but would have been unable to meet the valuation demanded by the Cherries.

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Chelsea ready to pay £100m-plus Alex Scott price tag

A January transfer for Scott is expected to exceed £100 million once add-on clauses are included.

Bournemouth regard the figure as consistent with the current market for top young central midfielders and have pointed to recent transfers of similar profile as justification.

Until a bid reaches that level, the south-coast club are not expected to entertain formal approaches. However, crucially, we understand Chelsea are ready to pay.

Chelsea have always held strong confidence they would land him but their position as favourites has shifted the landscape.

While no final decision has been communicated by the player, the club’s sources believe the overall package on offer at Stamford Bridge gives them a significant advantage over remaining competitors.

With the January window approaching and no new deal in place at Bournemouth, the coming weeks are likely to determine whether Scott becomes one of the most expensive midfielders to move in the winter market.

Rival clubs decision to consider alternatives suggests many now view Chelsea as the team best placed to complete the signing in the coming months.

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