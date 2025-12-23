Chelsea have incredibly dropped their interest in Semenyo within 24 hours

Chelsea have pulled out of the race to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth just hours after making an enquiry about the in-demand forward, according to multiple respected reporters.

This morning, Chelsea made contact with Semenyo’s entourage to register their interest in the winger, joining the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in the race for his signature, while sources also revealed an enquiry by Arsenal.

But in a sudden turn of events, Chelsea have backed out of the race for Semenyo. Reporters such as David Ornstein, Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs have all confirmed the news.

Ornstein wrote for The Athletic: “Chelsea have decided against pursuing a move for Antoine Semenyo after making an initial enquiry.

“The Stamford Bridge club admire Bournemouth’s Semenyo and made a late expression of interest to establish the conditions of a deal in January.

“But they do not plan to take the situation further and have confidence in the depth and quality of head coach Enzo Maresca’s existing options.

“Chelsea will continue to monitor options for an attacking signing in 2026, while also rewarding the leading performers already at their disposal.”

Chelsea made several additions to their attack in the summer transfer window, signing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens for the left wing, which many believe is Semenyo’s best position.

Neither Gittens nor Garnacho have set the world on fire since their summer moves, with the former Manchester United winger being the more noticeable of the two so far but not being able to match Semenyo’s form either by any stretch of the imagination.

Still, the pathway to regular gametime for either summer signing may have been blocked by a move for Semenyo.

The coming months will tell if Chelsea are right to be standing by their current options, who still need to raise their game to meet the standards expected at Stamford Bridge. In theory, Semenyo would have been more impactful.

But Chelsea also have Cole Palmer, Estevao Willian and Pedro Neto as options to play on the right-hand side, plus Joao Pedro and Liam Delap in the striker department.

Chelsea could still add to attack

Ornstein’s tease that Chelsea are still on the lookout for a new attacker in 2026 is intriguing, though, suggesting there could be a Semenyo alternative on the horizon.

As for the 25-year-old, who has recently crossed Tottenham Hotspur off his list of destinations, a move to either Manchester club arguably looks more likely now.

Liverpool haven’t made more recent progress towards a Semenyo deal, sources have explained, while City and United are both still actively pursuing him.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea’s withdrawal from the race for Semenyo has been influenced by any inside knowledge of where he might go instead.

