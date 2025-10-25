Alejandro Garnacho has scored his first goal for Chelsea

Fans have been told to ‘delete your Garnacho hate tweets’ after the Chelsea man scored a sumptuous first Blues goal and received a 7.7 match rating against Sunderland.

Garnacho had struggled to make himself at home at Stamford Bridge after his summer transfer from Manchester United. In his first six games, he failed to score or assist.

The Argentine had five shots within those games and only two were on target.

But against Sunderland, he opened the scoring, having been slotted through onto the attack, he created space from his defender with step overs as he moved to his left, and rifled a shot between the legs of goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

Sky Sports reporter Peter Smith said: “Garnacho points to the turf. He’s properly arrived at Chelsea now with his first goal for the club. Roefs will feel he should have done better with the shot straight at him but it was a fierce hit from Garnacho.”

After the goal, Garnacho sat on the advertising boards – his signature celebration – though he did so in front of the Sunderland fans.

A Chelsea fan account on X suggested those hoping Garnacho to fail had been proven wrong as a result of his goal.

Delete your Garnacho hate tweets. We don’t do 007 over here 😂 pic.twitter.com/pz1ZCzx6WT — Janty (@CFC_Janty) October 25, 2025

Per SofaScore, Garnacho was given a 7.7 rating – the highest of any Chelsea player aside from Enzo Fernandez – though he was taken off in the 58th minute, a decision which proved costly as the Blues went on to lose the game 2-1.

Dive into Garnacho’s stats

Garnacho scored one goal from four total shots, two of which were on target, though he did also miss a big chance.

His crossing struggles persisted, as he attempted four and none came off, while 81 per cent of his passes were accurate.

He had 37 touches of the ball, was fouled once, though his only dribble of the game was unsuccessful.

The winger won just one of his four ground duels, and made one foul.

Chelsea round-up: Ter Stegen in sights

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to let Marc-Andre ter Stegen leave, and Chelsea are among the sides looking into his transfer.

Alongside them in the pursuit are Manchester United and Tottenham.

Meanwhile, United have been linked with a move for Blues midfielder Andrey Santos.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones does not feel that move is one which has legs.

