Former Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria has revealed how he encouraged top Blues midfield target Lamine Camara to stunningly reject a move to Stamford Bridge over the summer.

Camara emerged as the club’s priority option to replace Enzo Fernandez as the transfer deadline approached, with the west London outfit having already splashed out a record £117million to snap up Morgan Rogers in a statement deal.

But Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso was ultimately left disappointed after the London club reached an agreement to sign Camara from Monaco, only for the French outfit to pull out of a deal for the highly-rated 22-year-old at the eleventh hour.

And speaking about his failed move to Stamford Bridge, days after the summer window shut, Camara admitted that he still harbours ambitions of eventually moving to the Premier League.

“It was a somewhat turbulent and difficult time,” the midfielder explained, before reasoning: “But that’s part of a player’s life. I tried to remain professional, avoid dwelling on it, and move on so I could quickly focus on the upcoming match in Paris (September 4, a 2–1 win). Once it was over, there was no point thinking about it.”

“Did I want to go to Chelsea? Saying that now would imply I’m no longer fully present with the team.

“Yes, there was a possibility I might leave, but it didn’t happen at the last minute. These things happen. Look at the example of Julian Alvarez with Atlético Madrid. It happens all over the world, and I’m trying to turn the page as quickly as possible to focus on the season.”

On whether he will have the opportunity to leave to the Premier League again, Camara concluded: “If it doesn’t come back around, it will be because I gave up or didn’t work hard enough.

“If I keep going like this, I know I can help the team perform well. Football moves fast, and perhaps other chances will arise. But for now, I’m staying focused on the season.”

The Senegal international has since featured in all five of Monaco’s opening league matches, with the club currently sitting top of Ligue 1.

And, after Monaco’s latest win over Lens, Zakaria – who flopped during a loan stint with Chelsea during the 2022/23 season – revealed his role in convincing his current teammate to remain at the Ligue 1 side.

“Chelsea? I told him that it was good but that it is better here,” Zakaria revealed in the mixed zone after the match.

“I know the player and the person that he is; he is very professional. I think that [the transfer saga] has given him even more strength. He was incredible today.”

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Chelsea still have eyes on Camara

According to transfer reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, however, Chelsea have not given up hope of signing Camara and will be expected to return for the Senegalese when the January transfer window opens for business.

Chelsea are not alone with their interest, though, with Liverpool ready to provide stiff competition in the race to land Camara.

Asked if the Blues will renew their interest in Camara this winter, Di Marzio told Rekatochklart.com: “I think so, yes because everything changed for Lamine Camara at the last minute.

“Chelsea needs a player in that position after Enzo left so I think that in January, they will try again.

“Obviously it’s difficult to say right now if something will be arranged or not. Chelsea will be coming back again.”

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As for Liverpool’s interest, Di Marzio added: “That will depend on Alexis Mac Allister’s contract situation.

“Because they’re not talking about a new contract so it’s possible that Liverpool can anticipate and try to get a player in that position before the summer.’

“Chelsea will come back for Camara, and Liverpool is also there looking at him.”