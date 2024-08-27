Chelsea are ready to send their first official offer to Napoli for prolific striker Victor Osimhen as the Blues prepare to make another big splash before the summer transfer window shuts.

Following the news that clubs from the Saudi Pro League have backed away from any deals for the player – due in large part to his reluctance to move there – talk once again ramped up of Chelsea finally striking a deal for one of their top targets.

Napoli are in a critical situation as they only have a few days to monetize his exit and avoid the risk of him remaining in the squad while very clearly not being invested in their future.

The Serie A giants have also finalized the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Stamford Bridge, which is deal done with the express purpose of replacing Osimhen in the squad.

As has been reported multiple times, the Nigeria international is the main target to strengthen Chelsea’s attack and now that the clubs from Saudi Arabia have decided to leave the race, Napoli seem forced to drastically lower their requests to sell him in the last transfer market days.

And TT transfer insider Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan has revealed that their first offer for the 25-year-old is incoming, despite the club also looking into signng Ivan Toney as an alternative.

Chelsea will offer a structured deal for the same price the Saudis offered of £55million, while they’ve also floated the idea of a loan switch.

Lukaku used as leverage in Osimhen deal

However, Osimhen prefers a loan switch and Chelsea will use Lukaku as leverage to try and get the deal through along with the potential of using other players as makeweights.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are in the middle of a firesale as they look to offload the likes of Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell and Trevor Chalobah – to name but a few.

If Osimhen does arrive in west London he would give Chelsea are potentially lethal forward line, given his overall goalscoring record of 114 in 223 games.

Enzo Maresca’s men were not exactly short of goals at the weekend though as they crushed Wolves 6-2 at Molineux but Osimhen is arguably the No.9 they have been crying out for.

Much will now depend on how that first round of talks go, although the clock is ticking down fast to Friday’s deadline.

As we’ve stated before, Chelsea will likely give Osimhen a large signing-on fee to bring down the overall cost of his weekly salary, in keeping with the club’s overall goal of getting their wage bill down.