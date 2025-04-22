Chelsea have joined Manchester United and Manchester City in the race for FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, TEAMtalk understands, while Bayern Munich’s stance on the Portugal international comes to light.

While Chelsea could end up having a successful season, the London club are already planning for the summer transfer window. One of the areas that the Blues, who are just a point off the final Champions League spot in the Premier League table, are keen on strengthening is in goal.

Robert Sanchez is the number one goalkeeper in Enzo Maresca’s team, but the 27-year-old Spaniard has made high-profile errors.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea, who have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League this season, have identified Porto goalkeeper Costa as a potential target for the summer.

The London club have decided to compete with Premier League rivals Man United and Man City for Costa, who was described as a “very complete goalkeeper” by goalkeeping coach Pedro Pereira in The Athletic in July 2023.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelses are now watching the 25-year-old Portugal international goalkeeper carefully.

Costa has a release clause of at €75million (£64.5m, $86m) in his contract at Porto, who might be open to negotiating a lesser fee because of the goalkeeper’s contract running out in 2027.

However, we understand that the Portuguese club are unlikely to offer a big discount, perhaps only €5/€10m less than the clause.

Chelsea tried to sign Costa last summer, with the London club making an approach in late May.

Manchester City were also interested in the Portuguese goalkeeper at the time.

Chelsea’s approach for Costa last summer failed, with the Blues eventually signing Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal instead.

As TEAMtalk reported in March, Chelsea remain interested in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The 29-year-old France international goalkeeper is a more affordable option than Costa, with Milan possibly willing to accept around €40m (£34.4m, $46m) for him.

Bayern Munich keen on Diogo Costa – sources

Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City are not the only top European clubs that have taken a shine to Costa.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that German giants Bayern are also monitoring Costa as a potential target in the summer transfer window.

Bayern, who are eight points clear of defending champions Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga table, are searching for a long-term successor to Manuel Neuer.

Neuer has been one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation, but the German ace is 39 now and is out of contract at the Bundesliga club in the summer of 2026.

TEAMtalk understands that Bayern see Porto goalkeeper Costa as a strong candidate to replace Neuer.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Diogo Costa

By Samuel Bannister

August 2017: Costa makes his reserves debut for Porto after developing for six years in their youth system.

September 2018: Porto give Costa the club award for Newcomer of the Year.

December 2018: Legendary Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas describes Costa as his ‘successor’ at Porto.

April 2019: Porto win the UEFA Youth League, with Costa starting in the final against Chelsea.

September 2019: Costa makes his first-team debut for Porto and keeps a clean sheet against Santa Clara in a league cup game.

November 2019: Costa again keeps a clean sheet while making his Primeira Liga debut against Boavista.

August 2020: Porto win the Portuguese cup, with Costa starting in the final against Benfica after playing in all the previous rounds.

December 2020: Costa makes his Champions League debut and keeps a clean sheet against Olympiacos.

September 2021: Costa is voted as the Primeira Liga Goalkeeper of the Month.

October 2021: Portugal boss Fernando Santos gives Costa his senior international debut and he keeps a clean sheet in a friendly against Qatar.

March 2022: Costa is named the Goalkeeper of the Month for the fourth time in a row after Porto’s 16-game unbeaten run.

March 2022: Portugal rely on Costa as their first-choice keeper for the World Cup qualification play-offs.

June 2022: Costa is named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year after keeping 15 clean sheets and winning the league title.

October 2022: Costa becomes the first goalkeeper in Champions League history to save three consecutive penalties.

November 2022: Costa makes his World Cup debut, becoming Portugal’s youngest keeper at a major international tournament at the age of 23.

January 2023: Porto win the Portuguese league cup, with Costa keeping a clean sheet against Sporting in the final.

March 2023: Costa reaches the milestone of 100 appearances for Porto.

June 2023: Porto win the Portuguese cup and Costa again keeps a clean sheet in the final, against Braga.

June 2023: Costa is named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year again, despite Porto finishing second.

March 2024: Costa completes Euro 2024 qualifying with Portugal with nine clean sheets from 10 games.

May 2024: Costa adds another medal to his cabinet by playing in the final of the Portuguese cup win over Sporting.

July 2024: Costa saves three penalties in a Euro 2024 round of 16 shootout win for Portugal over Slovenia, something never achieved by any keeper in the competition before.

July 2024: Porto announce Costa as their new captain following the retirement of Pepe.

September 2024: Costa keeps the 100th clean sheet of his career on just his 161st appearance for Porto.

October 2024: Costa is named as the Primeira Liga Goalkeeper of the Month for a second consecutive time.