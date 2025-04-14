Chelsea are considering a move for Viktor Gyokeres as an alternative to Victor Osimhen

Chelsea have held new direct contact with the entourage of Viktor Gyokeres to confirm they are still considering the Sporting CP ace as a striker target for the summer, sources have informed TEAMtalk.

Gyokeres is enjoying another sensational campaign in Portugal, having scored 31 goals in just 28 appearances in the Primeira Liga so far. Overall, his record this season stands at a remarkable 44 goals and 11 assists in 45 games.

Chelsea have identified the Swedish centre-forward as a solution to their striker search, as Enzo Maresca wants a more experienced No 9 to compete with Nicolas Jackson.

TEAMtalk understands that in their latest talks with Gyokeres’ camp, Chelsea have made it known that they consider a €70-75million (up to £65m / $85m) deal to be fair.

Chelsea have also expressed their interest in fellow striker Victor Osimhen previously, and his release clause at Napoli stands at €75m.

However, Osimhen has dropped down the Blues’ list. On April 4, we revealed that Chelsea had begun to cool their interest in the Nigerian and were starting to shift their focus towards other goalscorers such as Gyokeres.

This has now been confirmed by Chelsea holding fresh discussions for Gyokeres.

While Chelsea are huge admirers of Gyokeres, they will face intense competition to snare him this summer. Other clubs are also very interested, including Newcastle United, Arsenal and top sides across Europe.

Chelsea, Newcastle and Arsenal all eyeing Viktor Gyokeres

Newcastle have made the 26-year-old their top target in case Alexander Isak – who is wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool – departs.

Arsenal would love to sign Isak but know it will be tough to prise him away from Newcastle, resulting in them looking at Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko too.

We reported over the weekend that the Gunners are monitoring Sesko and have had positive contacts with his representatives recently.

Returning to Gyokeres, Chelsea are towards the front of the queue and ready to play their chances in the coming weeks.

Sporting ideally want £60-65m for their talisman. They will try to gain as much money as possible from his sale if no team decides to meet that asking price, taking advantage of the huge interest in the goal machine.

It will be a long race for Gyokeres, though Chelsea are right in the mix.

