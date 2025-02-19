Chelsea have been blasted for their recent transfer business, with a pundit criticising the performances of as many as seven players.

Chelsea were billed as outsiders for the Premier League title earlier in the campaign, but a string of poor results have seen them fall outside of the top four altogether. The Blues have won just three times in their last 11 matches across all competitions and are now at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification for next season.

As things stand, the Premier League is due to get five spots in the UCL, but Enzo Maresca’s side will still need to leapfrog Bournemouth and hold off other teams such as Newcastle United, Fulham and Aston Villa to make it.

There is frustration growing among both the Chelsea players and supporters, particularly after their two defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion in the space of a week.

Ex-Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor has now ripped into Chelsea’s recruitment strategy, labelling Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk a ‘disaster’ signing and also slamming other players such as Enzo Fernandez.

“Look at some players they paid big money for and they’re just not performing,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“[Pedro] Neto didn’t try to take his man on against Brighton. He came in for big money. [Noni] Madueke can be good one week, poor the next. Fernandez getting bullied in midfield.

“There’s a lack of leadership and a lack of quality as well to be honest. It’s scary what they’ve spent and wasted.

‘[Benoit] Badiashile was £35m, we’ve not seen him play. Mudryk was a disaster of a signing. Enzo, Neto and [Christopher] Nkunku were all expensive. They spent £45m on [Joao] Felix and then send him out on loan.

“Look at the amount of money they’ve wasted.”

Mudryk among several struggling Chelsea players

Chelsea spent an initial £62million to sign Mudryk in January 2023, while the deal has the potential to rise to a massive £89m (€100m) through bonuses.

Chelsea fought off rivals Arsenal to win the race for the attacker, but he has managed just 10 goals and nine assists in 73 appearances since moving to Stamford Bridge.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Mudryk recently as he has been provisionally suspended after failing a drugs test. He could be banned for up to four years if his B sample also tests positive for a prohibited substance.

The 24-year-old is arguably the main example of Chelsea wasting money in the transfer market, though – as Agbonlahor points out – there are a host of other players who have failed to live up to expectations as well.

Chelsea have broken numerous spending records since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club.

While Chelsea chiefs insist that it is a long-term project under Maresca, the Italian needs to provide UCL football next season to help satisfy those above him. The Blues also need to put up a strong title challenge in the next few seasons, otherwise their colossal spending will have been completely wasted.

Chelsea transfers: Cole Palmer concern; Liverpool defender battle

One Chelsea signing that has worked is that of Cole Palmer, who has established himself as their talisman through his excellent displays.

TEAMtalk understands there is a clause in Palmer’s contract which could facilitate a move away from Chelsea if they fail to make next season’s Champions League.

Dean Huijsen is a player Chelsea have added to their shortlist ahead of a potential summer swoop for the Bournemouth star.

But sources have informed TEAMtalk that Liverpool are ready to challenge Chelsea for the centre-back, who has a £50m release clause in his contract.

