David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have both dropped massive updates on Chelsea, with Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich off and a bid having been submitted for a Barcelona ace.

Bayern agreed a deal to sign Jackson from Chelsea earlier on Saturday. The Senegalese striker was due to join Bayern on an initial loan worth €15million (£13m), while the deal also included an option to buy worth €80m (£69m).

Jackson was due to undergo the main part of his Bayern medical on Sunday and had already flown to Germany.

But according to The Athletic’s Ornstein, Chelsea have ‘informed Bayern they will not be proceeding’ with the proposed loan.

Chelsea have ‘requested Jackson returns to London’ following an injury to fellow striker Liam Delap during the 2-0 home win over Fulham on Saturday.

Delap is understood to have picked up a hamstring issue, being substituted just 14 minutes in, and head coach Enzo Maresca is worried he will be out for six to eight weeks.

Chelsea do not want to be left with just Joao Pedro up front – even though the Brazilian has enjoyed a great start to life at the club – and want Jackson to act as backup.

Jackson will likely be hugely frustrated about the decision. He did not react well when Chelsea signed new players to compete with him, getting sent off at the Club World Cup after replacing Delap on the Englishman’s first start.

The relationship between Chelsea officials and Jackson soon started to deteriorate, and the 24-year-old was linked with both Newcastle United and Juventus before agreeing to join Bayern.

Now, though, Jackson will have to provide cover for Pedro in the coming months.

Jackson could push for a permanent move away from Chelsea in January once Delap returns and potentially pushes him down the pecking order once again.

Romano has also provided a major update on Chelsea, revealing that the Blues have firmed up their interest in Barcelona star Fermin Lopez by making an ‘official proposal’.

Chelsea’s bid is worth €40m (£35m) and was sent ‘right after the game’ against Fulham.

Romano adds that Chelsea are ‘awaiting [an] answer’ from Barca. That answer is likely to be a firm no, as Barca ‘maintain their position’ that they have ‘no plans to sell Lopez this summer’.

Next Chelsea transfer ‘in player’s hands’

The transfer is now ‘in Lopez’s hands’ as Barca will only soften their stance if he ‘decides to leave’.

Sections of the Spanish press have previously reported that the Spain international has no desire to leave Barca, though Hansi Flick’s selection could change that stance.

Lopez only played 45 minutes in Barca’s LaLiga opener and did not even get off the bench during their 3-2 win over Levante last weekend.

Lopez could be convinced to try out a new challenge with Chelsea where he may get more game time.

Chelsea have identified the 22-year-old as a target for the central attacking midfield role after missing out on Xavi Simons to rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk on Friday that Chelsea are intensifying their efforts to sign Lopez, and that has now resulted in a concrete bid.

