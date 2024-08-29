Double Chelsea exit confirmed as Romelu Lukaku finally leaves alongside 22y/o midfielder

Romelu Lukaku has reunited with Antonio Conte by leaving Chelsea for Napoli, while a Blues academy graduate has also departed Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis.

Chelsea chiefs are working hard to get rid of the dead wood in the squad before the transfer deadline on Friday. A host of players have already moved on, including the likes of Ian Maatsen, Omari Hutchinson, Malang Sarr and Kepa Arrizabalaga, but there is plenty more work to do.

Chelsea have been looking for a solution to their Lukaku headache all summer. They re-signed the striker for a huge £97.5million in August 2021 – then a club-record transfer fee – though he did not live up to expectations during his second spell in West London.

After spending the last campaign on loan at Roma, Lukaku was heavily linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia earlier this summer.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most expensive Chelsea sales of all time, featuring Man Utd and Real Madrid raids

However, the Belgium star ruled out that possibility as he wanted to continue playing at a high level in Europe.

Ever since Conte was named as Napoli’s new manager, Lukaku has been tipped to follow him there. That move has now been completed.

The 31-year-old has penned a three-year contract which is designed to keep him in Naples until June 2027.

Chelsea have taken a big financial hit when selling Lukaku, though they have still managed to bring in a decent fee for him. Napoli have paid Enzo Maresca’s side an initial €30m (£25.2m), while the deal could rise to €45m (£37.8m) through add-ons.

Chelsea transfers: Lukaku, Anjorin both leave

Napoli become the third Italian club Lukaku has played for, following his spells at Roma and Inter Milan.

Napoli have had a successful first transfer window under Conte, having captured Alessandro Buongiorno, David Neres, Rafa Marin and Leonardo Spinazzola before Lukaku’s arrival.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is poised to follow Lukaku to Napoli, while Victor Osimhen’s next move is still to be decided.

Chelsea remain in the mix for Osimhen, though they also view Ivan Toney as a solid alternative.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin has followed Lukaku out of Stamford Bridge and to Italy.

Anjorin has signed for Empoli – who sit seventh in Serie A after two games – on a permanent basis for a reported €1m (£840k). Chelsea have included a 50 per cent sell-on clause in the deal, which could earn them a good sum in the future if Anjorin shines for his new club.

Anjorin has signed a three-year deal with Empoli and will now look to kickstart his career at senior level. The former England youth international originally broke through as an exciting youngster in the Chelsea academy, but he never managed to make an impact for the Blues.

Anjorin made just five first-team appearances for Chelsea while also having loan spells at Lokomotiv Moscow, Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth.

In a club statement announcing the playmaker’s exit, Chelsea wrote: ‘We would like to thank Tino for all his efforts while at the club and wish him well as he begins the next chapter in his career.’

READ MORE – Exclusive: Arsenal plot £50m Ivan Toney bid to tee up dramatic deadline day battle with Chelsea