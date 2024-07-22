Chelsea have just recalled midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from France’s Olympics squad amid reports that he could join Everton on loan this season.

The Toffees are looking to bring in a replacement for Amadou Onana, who is set to complete a £50m move to Aston Villa imminently, and the 20-year-old has been identified as a potential option.

Ugochukwu is highly rated in the corridors of power at Stamford Bridge and made 15 appearances across all competitions for the Blues last season, having been hit by injury issues.

He joined Chelsea from Rennes for roughly £23m last season and is viewed as a player who could become world-class in the future.

Ugochukwu was named in France’s preliminary squad for the Olympics, which begin in Paris this week.

Although he was not included in Thierry Henry’s side’s final squad, Ugochukwu had remained with his country as one of four replacement players should anyone suffer an injury.

But France confirmed that Chelsea have decided to recall Ugochukwu – which they are able to do as the Olympics is a non-FIFA competition. “Lesley Ugochukwu leaves the Olympic selection,” a statement said.

“The midfielder is leaving the French Olympic Team this Friday, July 19, and will not be among the reserves for the Paris 2024 Olympic tournament.

“Following a request from Chelsea FC, Lesley Ugochukwu will permanently leave the French Olympic football team and will no longer be available as a reserve.”

Chelsea’s decision to recall Ugochukwu has added fuel to the rumours that he could seal a loan move imminently.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, several Premier League clubs are interested in the youngster, with Everton named among his suitors.

As we exclusively revealed on Monday, Everton are set to step up their pursuit of a replacement for Onana this week, with out-of-favour Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips their top target at this stage.

The Cityzens would prefer to sell the England international permanently, however, while the Toffees want to sign him on loan.

Everton could turn to Ugochukwu as an alternative to Phillips if they are unable to strike a deal for the former Leeds United star.

Malang Sarr ‘agrees’ Lens transfer

Amid the speculation surrounding Ugochukwu, another report from France has claimed that defender Malang Sarr is on the verge of completing a move to Lens.

Foot Mercato claim that Lens and Sarr have reached an agreement on a two-year contract. The French club view him as an ‘important addition’ for the coming season.

The report does not state how much Lens will pay to sign Sarr, but Enzo Maresca is happy to allow him to leave.

Sarr hasn’t made an appearance for Chelsea since the 2021/22 season and ex-Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino actually forgot who the defender was in a press conference last term, responding “Who?” when asked about him.

He was sent out on loan to Monaco in 2022/23 and looks set to seal a permanent move to Ligue 1 with Lens this summer.

