Chelsea are preparing a €70million (£58.3m / $72.3m) bid as they look to sign Pablo Barrios from Atletico Madrid this summer, as per a report.

Barrios is a 21-year-old midfielder who can operate in any of the No 6, No 8 and No 10 roles. Barrios spent time in the Real Madrid academy but joined rivals Atleti in July 2017 and rose through the ranks before getting into Diego Simeone’s senior squad.

This season, the Spain international has played in 24 games across all competitions, helping Atleti go second in La Liga – ahead of Barcelona – while also reaching the Champions League last-16 and the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Barrios’ exciting performances have sparked interest from a number of top Premier League clubs, including Chelsea.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea have set their sights on Barrios ready for the summer and are willing to ‘offer’ €70m for him.

Enzo Maresca’s side are the team ‘most interested’ in the rising star as they push to sign a new midfielder who can compete with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia.

This summer is described as a ‘pivotal’ one for Barrios’ career, should Chelsea step up their interest by launching an official bid.

Barrios must decide whether to stay in Madrid and build a legacy at Atleti, or test himself out in the Premier League, arguably the strongest division in the world right now.

The report states that Chelsea will be able to offer Barrios a big wage increase, and this could go a long way in convincing him to leave Atleti.

Barrios could replace Chelsea flop

Barrios will likely take Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s place in the Chelsea squad. The Englishman failed to secure a winter transfer but is fully expected to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer after failing to get into Maresca’s plans.

Barrios, though, will be hoping to make a bigger impact than Dewsbury-Hall, should he end up swapping Atleti for Chelsea this summer.

This is not the first time Chelsea have been linked with Barrios, as they were credited with interest in him back in November.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City have all sent scouts to watch the one-cap international too, though it is Chelsea who look set to accelerate their pursuit.

DON’T MISS – Sources: Chelsea plan £99m double summer swoop as BOTH players open to transfer

Chelsea transfers: Milan swap; shock Man Utd link

Meanwhile, Chelsea could be given a helping hand in their bid to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao.

Reports in Italy state that Milan could invite an offer from Chelsea for Leao as they want to sign Joao Felix permanently in a potential swap deal.

Felix scored on his debut for the Serie A giants and is open to the prospect of joining them on a permanent basis this summer.

Surprisingly, Chelsea have also been tipped to move for recent Man Utd arrival Leny Yoro.

Chelsea were beaten to the defender’s capture last summer but remain keen on him and have added him to their transfer wish list.

Yoro is the latest United star Chelsea have begun keeping tabs on, as they are also admirers of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

IN PROFILE: Who is Pablo Barrios?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Spain’s capital in 2003, Barrios spent six years in the Real Madrid academy before moving to Atletico’s youth system in 2017 for a further five years of development.

During the 2021-22 season, Barrios was heavily involved as Atleti’s under-19s reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Youth League. For example, in one game, he scored a brace and provided an assist against Real Madrid.

For the following campaign, he was promoted to Atleti’s reserve team – but not long later, he would be promoted again to the first team. Indeed, he made his LaLiga debut on October 29, 2022 – just 56 days after his Segunda Division debut for the B team.

Over that winter, the midfielder scored in the second and third rounds of the Copa del Rey and extended his contract, representing his permanent installation into the first team.

After helping Spain’s U23s win the men’s Olympic football tournament in 2024, Barrios was also awarded the number eight shirt by his club, on the back of a season in which he played 35 times in all competitions.

Barrios now has more than 50 LaLiga appearances to his name, although he is yet to score in the Spanish top tier. That said, he has been playing in a deeper role, though he is a reliable carrier of the ball and not just your typical, Diego Simeone-approved dogged midfielder.

But Barrios is learning plenty from the senior players around him, citing club captain Koke as his “role model both on and off the field.” All he is taking in will equip him for a solid career as a well-rounded midfield talent.