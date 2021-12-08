Chelsea have been reminded that they are a “dream” destination for Wolfsburg prospect Aster Vranckx, who could be on the move for an eight-figure sum according to reports in Germany.

Vranckx joined Wolfsburg from KV Mechelen in July. Back in Belgium, he had been establishing himself as a top talent for the future. Only 19 years old, he has already played for his country at under-21 level.

The transition to German football hasn’t been plain sailing yet. Vranckx has only started four Bundesliga games so far for Wolfsburg. However, he is still being tipped for the top and seems to back his own ability.

According to Bild, Vranckx dreams of playing for either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the future. Little secret has been made of his idea of representing the Blues recently.

It remains to be seen when, or even if, that could become a possibility. But Bild predict that his market value is rising beyond the £10m mark. It would depend on whether Wolfsburg can qualify for Europe and if he is a regular in getting them there.

The report adds that several scouts from across Europe have been watching the midfielder. However, it is not clear if Chelsea are one of the clubs keeping an eye on him yet.

Whether he features in their long-term plans or not is unclear, but they appear to be fixed in his own.

Bild‘s report, cited by Sport Witness, also carries quotes from Vranckx’s coach, Florian Kohfeldt. He says the teenager is “unexcited, courageous, allows himself to be played to in pressure situations. He plays like a 25-year-old.”

Where Vranckx is by that age remains to be seen, but if he gets his wish, his future could involve Chelsea.

Chelsea midfield race opens up

A more senior midfielder whom Chelsea are believed to be looking at is Adrien Rabiot of Juventus.

In fact, a report last month said they were leading the race for the Frenchman, who could be on his way out of the Serie A side.

But they have been fending off competition from Newcastle and it recently emerged there is another Premier League suitor getting involved.

Leicester scouts were in attendance at Juventus vs Genoa during the weekend.

Their job was to ‘evaluate’ the talent of two Juve stars – Rabiot and Federico Bernardeschi.

Brendan Rodgers has a strong midfield at his disposal which includes the likes of Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Hamza Choudhury. The Foxes also brought in Boubakary Soumare from Lille in the summer, while James Maddison tends to operate further up the pitch.

But Rabiot could add to their options and make Chelsea miss out. In that event, they may be looking at other names for the position.

