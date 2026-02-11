Dusan Vlahovic is increasingly drawn to a move to the Premier League as his Juventus chapter nears its end, with Tottenham and Chelsea showing interest, and TEAMtalk understands the Blues are in the strongest position to land him at this stage.

With his contract at the Allianz Stadium set to expire in June 2026, the Serbian striker is on course to become a free agent this summer, putting several sides on alert.

The 26-year-old has had an up-and-down time in Turin since his high-profile switch from Fiorentina in January 2022. Despite notching 64 goals for Juventus, recent injury setbacks and a loss of favour under the current management have seen his influence wane.

Renewal discussions with Juventus have stalled for months, with sources indicating the club proposed adjustments to his substantial €12million (£10.4m / $14.3m) annual salary that Vlahovic has been unwilling to accept. Juventus officials remain hopeful of a resolution but have agreed to park talks until the season concludes, leaving the door wide open for an exit without a transfer fee.

Vlahovic has long harboured ambitions of testing himself in England, a desire that has grown stronger in recent years. Tottenham are monitoring his situation alongside Chelsea.

Spurs view the powerful forward as a potential long-term solution to lead their attack, given his physical presence and proven finishing ability. However, the North London club face challenges in pursuing such a move. Their current campaign has been poor and Thomas Frank has been sacked, raising questions over squad reorganisation and they cannot guarantee Champions League football next term – a key priority for Vlahovic. Without European elite competition assured, the move could lose appeal.

Chelsea, under Liam Rosenior, are considering a move for a new striker this summer amid uncertainty surrounding Liam Delap. We revealed on February 7 that Delap is effectively playing for his future at Stamford Bridge, with five clubs keeping an eye on his situation. The signing of a new forward hasn’t been ruled out, even with Emanuel Emegha being set to arrive from Strasbourg next season, and Vlahovic is on their radar.

Man Utd likely to snub Vlahovic, Newcastle in the mix

Manchester United previously showed interest in Vlahovic, but a summer pursuit now appears unlikely. The Red Devils invested heavily in young Slovenian talent Benjamin Sesko last summer, securing his services on a long-term deal.

Sesko has settled fairly well at Old Trafford, contributing goals and demonstrating significant potential. United are prioritising his continued development rather than adding another established centre-forward that might limit his opportunities.

Other Premier League sides, including Newcastle United, have made preliminary enquiries, though sources suggest the Magpies would need to secure Champions League qualification to seriously tempt the Serbia international.

High agent commissions and Vlahovic’s wage expectations – coupled with potential signing bonuses – mean any deal would carry a hefty financial commitment despite the zero transfer fee.

As the campaign progresses and Vlahovic edges closer to free agency, his Premier League desire remains strong but there are many pieces that need to fall into place for him to realise his desires.

With Chelsea in with a chance of Champions League qualification and side showing interest in Vlahovic, they appear to be his most likely destination at this stage – but things could still change.

