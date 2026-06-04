Chelsea have a firm interest in signing Dusan Vlahovic after confirmation he will leave Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic is set to become one of the most sought-after free agents in world football this summer, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that Chelsea have already been in contact with the striker’s representatives – though they are far from the only side keen on a deal.

Sources have confirmed that several English clubs have spoken with Vlahovic‘s camp this week after being informed that the Serbia international will be leaving Juventus when his contract expires at the end of the month.

An announcement on Wednesday, brought an end to months of speculation surrounding the striker’s future.

For much of the past year, the expectation within football had been that Vlahovic would eventually commit his future to Juventus. At various stages, a new contract appeared close, with negotiations progressing positively between the two parties.

However, despite repeated efforts, Juventus and Vlahovic have ultimately failed to reach an agreement, paving the way for his departure from Turin after four and a half seasons and opening the door to a fierce battle for his signature.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are among the clubs best positioned to take advantage and are very much keen on a deal for the striker who boasts an impressive 136 senior career goals for club and country.

The Blues have been tracking Vlahovic for several years and have maintained contact over his situation throughout his time in Italy.

Now, with Chelsea actively searching for a new No.9 and one of Europe’s most proven goalscorers available on a free transfer, sources believe the stars could be aligning for BlueCo to make a serious move.

Chelsea’s admiration for the 26-year-old remains strong, and his availability has inevitably placed him firmly on their radar.

However, they are far from alone, and the Blues may need to act fast to get a deal over the line, with strong competition emerging from several Premier League rivals…

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Chelsea face Man Utd, Spurs battle for Vlahovic signing

TEAMtalk can reveal that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton have also been approached regarding the striker’s situation, though none are as far along or as advanced as Chelsea at this moment in time.

All suitors are now assessing whether a deal could be possible, with Vlahovic’s free-agent status making him an attractive proposition despite the significant salary package likely to be required.

Intermediaries are currently working across Europe to gauge interest and identify the most suitable destination for the former Fiorentina star.

There is also interest from the Saudi Pro League, with clubs in the Middle East keen to explore the possibility of signing one of the biggest names available this summer.

At present, though, sources indicate Vlahovic would prefer to continue competing at the highest level in Europe.

While talks have taken place with several Serie A clubs, it is understood the striker is attracted by the prospect of testing himself outside Italy for the first time in his career. LaLiga and a move to Spain could also emerge as a serious option for the 26-year-old Serbian.

TEAMtalk understands Atletico Madrid are among the clubs showing strong interest as they assess contingency plans surrounding Julian Alvarez’s future.

The Argentina international continues to be linked to Barcelona, having made his transfer feelings clear on a possible move, and Atletico are fully aware they are likely to need to enter the market for a marquee attacking replacement should he depart.

As a result, Vlahovic is viewed as a player capable of leading the line immediately. With Premier League giants circling, Atletico Madrid monitoring developments and interest building across Europe, a genuine race for Vlahovic’s signature is now underway.

With regard to the Chelsea attack, Marcel Desailly told TEAMtalk in an exclusive interview which three stars he would like new manager Xabi Alonso to build his side around.

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