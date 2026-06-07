Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso is planning to bring in a new striker

Chelsea are in the market for a new clinical striker this summer, and reports suggest they have stepped up talks with Dusan Vlahovic’s father as they push to bring the forward to Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old is one of the most in-demand free agents in world football after he decided against signing a contract extension with Juventus, sparking a scramble for his signature.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, exclusively revealed on June 4 that Chelsea had spoken with Vlahovic’s representatives and are ‘very much keen’ on signing him.

The Blues have been tracking Vlahovic for several years and have maintained contact over his situation throughout his time in Italy.

Now, with Chelsea actively searching for a new No.9 and one of Europe’s most proven goalscorers available on a free transfer, sources believe the stars could be aligning for BlueCo to make a serious move.

According to an update from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea are in contact with Vlahovic’s father, Milos, who has been ‘listening to offers’ on his son’s behalf.

Interestingly, the report claims that Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti has asked for ‘one last chance’ to try to extend Vlahovic’s contract, and the club’s representatives are set for one final meeting to try to get that done.

But given Juventus’ director of football strategy, Giorgio Chiellini, has already announced Vlahovic is leaving, a U-turn is highly unlikely. This gives Chelsea hope, but they are far from alone in the race for the striker.

READ NEXT – Chelsea superstar ready to sign ‘five-year contract with Real Madrid’ – report

Vlahovic to Chelsea could trigger Blues exit

The report adds that Newcastle United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all held talks over a move for Vlahovic, too.

Juventus, despite making one last attempt to tie down Vlahovic, appear resigned to losing him and are plotting a move for Paris Saint Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani, who spent this season on loan with Tottenham, to replace him.

Chelsea appear determined to win the race for Vlahovic, who has notched an impressive 136 goals across his senior career.

He could be the first major signing of the Xabi Alonso era, and it could have ramifications for Blues star Liam Delap.

Delap, 23, was signed by Chelsea last summer after he had a hugely impressive season with Ipswich Town, but he’s struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

We understand that Chelsea are open to selling Delap for the right price if they bring in a replacement, so Vlahovic’s arrival could lead to his exit.

Newcastle are keeping close tabs on Delap’s situation, while long-term admirers, Everton, could also make a move for him should Chelsea sanction a sale.

It’s set to be another busy summer for Chelsea, and signing Vlahovic on a free transfer would be an excellent start.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.