Dylan Williams has completed his transfer to Chelsea from Derby County, revealing his delight at becoming their first signing of the January window.

News emerged late in the week that Dylan Williams was close to joining Chelsea from the Championship side. On Friday, reports revealed the Blues had agreed a fee to take the left-back.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney also admitted he could not stand in the way of Williams for this opportunity.

Now, the teenager has confirmed he has become a Chelsea player.

He wrote on Instagram: “Wow. I am absolutely delighted to have signed for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Thank you so much for everything the staff and players have done at Derby County. I cannot wait to get started at Chelsea.”

Williams made a total of nine senior appearances for Derby – including eight this season – before his departure. Now, he will be back at academy level, initially expected to link up with Chelsea’s under-23s.

The Blues have not yet officially confirmed the transfer themselves, while Derby’s administrators are also still to confirm the size of Chelsea’s offer, but it is now obvious that they have secured Williams’ signature.

As a left-sided defender, it could have been predicted that he would be helpful to Thomas Tuchel sooner than usual. Chelsea only have Marcos Alonso available as a natural fit in that position at present.

But there is no pressure on Williams to progress immediately and he will instead keep developing in the Premier League 2 should the signing become official.

He will be Chelsea’s first signing of the January transfer window.

Chelsea left-back linked with exit

Interestingly, despite their search for further depth at left-back, Chelsea have been tipped to face an offer for Alonso.

According to Marca, Diego Simeone still dreams of signing the Spaniard, whom he wanted at Atletico Madrid three years ago. Back then, the La Liga giants opted to sign Renan Lodi instead.

Now, Simeone is hoping to lure Alonso back to his hometown. The Atletico boss still feels a need to strengthen at left-back and Alonso has the traits he desires.

Marca claim a transfer is back on the agenda, then. Although whether that would appeal to Chelsea is debatable.

Alonso lost his place as a starter after Ben Chilwell joined. But they are relying on him now until they can recover the Englishman’s services or sign another reinforcement.

But the 31-year-old may be keen to make the move to Madrid. According to Marca, he would welcome the chance to play in La Liga.

Alonso came through the academy ranks at Real Madrid before making one La Liga appearance in 2010. He has never played in the competition since after spending his club career between England and Italy.

Recent reports claimed he was keen to explore a future away from Chelsea to boost his chances of representing Spain at the 2022 World Cup. Alonso has five international caps to his name after debuting in 2018, including two last year.

He may now have hopes of playing club football in his homeland, rather than just representing their national team. And Atletico see him as a perfect fit.

