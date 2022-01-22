Chelsea have had a bid accepted for Derby County full-back Dylan Williams, with the youngster projected to develop into an outstanding wing-back, per reports.

Tuchel wasted little time in implementing his favoured wing-backs system at Stamford Bridge. The formation has brought the best out of Reece James and Ben Chilwell and breathed new life into Marcos Alonso’s Chelsea career.

The system underpinned Chelsea’s march to Champions League glory last season. For as long as Tuchel remains at the helm, a back five is here to stay.

So it comes as no surprise to see Sky Sports report Chelsea have tabled a bid for Derby County’s Dylan Williams. And per the outlet, that offer has been accepted.

The 18-year-old has broken into Wayne Rooney’s young side this season on the left side. Williams has featured eight times between Championship and EFL Cup fixtures.

Williams operates primarily as a left-back, but is equally adept at playing further forward in left midfield. That could make him an ideal candidate to play at wing-back.

Indeed, Goal’s Chelsea correspondent, Nizaar Kinsella, stated that’s where Wiliams will play in the academies once a deal is completed. The Athletic backed up that notion, stating he’ll slot straight into the Under-23s.

Chelsea can get Ajax left back Tagilafico for on €7m this January Ajax are willing to sell their left back Nicolas Tagilafico for only €7m this January with Chelsea and Barcelona interested

Rooney admitted Derby had accepted a bid for Williams earlier on Friday.

Via the Athletic, Rooney said: “We have agreed a fee with a Premier League club for Dylan Williams. I couldn’t stand in the way of his opportunity.”

Rooney stopped short of naming the bidding club, but both the Athletic and Sky Sports have now confirmed it was Chelsea.

With their offer accepted, talks over finalising the move are now said to be at an ‘advanced stage’.

Tuchel reaches Malang Sarr decision

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has made a call over a proposed Chelsea move that had attracted the attention of West Ham, Leicester, Newcastle and Everton, per a report.

Malang Sarr featured in Chelsea’s EFL Cup quarter final and semi-final clashes. He also started in the crunch league clash with Man City, and despite emerging on the losing end, put in a solid individual display.

It has been a remarkable upswing in fortune for the Frenchman who was pencilled in as Tuchel’s sixth-choice centre-half when the season began. However, his impressive displays and ability to also operate at left-back has seen him attract attention from wannabe suitors.

Leicestershire Live (citing Get French Football News) reveal the Foxes, Magpies, Toffees and Hammers are all seeking his signature this month.

A loan deal is the only possible route, while Jose Mourinho’s Roma are also keen admirers. AC Milan too have been linked after Simon Kjaer suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

However, GFFN (citing Foot Mercato), state Tuchel has ‘decided’ against sanctioning a loan exit this month.

The promise of more regular minutes elsewhere could benefit Sarr in the short term and Chelsea in the long term. However, with Covid absences a constant threat, Tuchel is unwilling to deplete his options.

READ MORE: ‘Welcome to reality’ – Tuchel sets Lukaku straight; talks Rudiger contract, Dembele deal