Eddie Howe seething as Chelsea plot stunning hijack of ‘agreed’ Newcastle transfer

Chelsea are trying to hijack Newcastle's move for Tosin Adarabioyo

TEAMtalk sources confirmed last week that Newcastle have a ‘verbal agreement’ in place to sign Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo but Chelsea are trying to ‘hijack’ the deal.

Marco Silva wanted to keep hold of the 26-year-old centre-back but was unable to convince him to sign a contract extension, with his deal to expire at the end of June.

This means Tosin will become a free agent in the very near future and Newcastle have been working hard behind the scenes to win the race for his signature.

As mentioned, it appeared as if everything was agreed between the defender and the Magpies and they are still confident of getting the free transfer done.

However, according to journalist Mark Douglas, Chelsea are one of several clubs to have ‘held talks’ with Tosin’s entourage in recent days in an attempt to convince him to move elsewhere.

The Blues are now ‘considering’ a hijack of Newcastle’s agreement, which comes as a major blow to Eddie Howe and his team.

Chelsea plot hijack of Newcastle free transfer

Newcastle endured a largely underwhelming season and missed out on European qualification, but it’s fair to say that injuries played their part.

The absence of Sven Botman for much of the 2023/24 campaign and an injury to Fabian Schar exposed the Magpies’ lack of quality cover in defence.

Tosin is seen as an ideal solution to that problem but Chelsea are planning their own contract offer for the defender, per Douglas’ report.

The managerless Blues and their ‘transfer committee’ are said to rate Tosin ‘highly’ and would like to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United are also keen on Tosin but they are understood to be behind in the race at this stage.

Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea this summer so they need to bring in a replacement for him, while Trevoh Chalobah may also be sold to balance the books.

Chelsea are traditionally higher payers than Newcastle, although the Magpies have ‘loosened their wage structure in the PIF era and have made Adarabioyo a very competitive contract offer.’

The report claims that the player’s final decision may come down to the club that can offer the centre-back the ‘best platform towards international recognition.’

Tosin will therefore only join a side where he believes he can play consistent minutes and the fact that Chelsea have qualified for Europe and Newcastle haven’t may also play into their hands.

