Eden Hazard has raved about Chelsea and England international star Morgan Rogers, with the Blues legend also giving his verdict on whether or not Xabi Alonso’s side could compete for the Premier League title this season.

Chelsea signed Rogers, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, from Premier League rivals Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal were also keen on Rogers and were in advanced talks over a deal.

However, it was Chelsea who sealed the deal for Rogers, paying a whooping £117million for him.

The 24-year-old, who is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2033, has scored four goals and given four assists in eight appearances for Xabi Alonso’s side so far this season.

Eden Hazard wowed by Chelsea star Morgan Rogers

Former Chelsea winger Hazard has been hugely impressed with Rogers and has said that the Englishman reminds him of himself.

Hazard told Stake: “Not bad, eh? [Morgan Rogers] has got experience and he knows how to handle that pressure, I wasn’t worried about him.

“He knows the league well, so he’s been able to adapt quickly.

“On top of that, he can score and set up goals, which reminds me of someone, if you see what I mean. I hope he keeps it up.”

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Eden Hazard backs Chelsea for Premier League title challenge

Chelsea, who appointed Alonso as the manager in the summer of 2026, have picked up 10 points from six matches in the Premier League so far this season.

Manchester City are the current league leaders with 18 points, while defending champions Arsenal are second with 15.

However, Hazard believes that his former club, Chelsea, will be able to challenge Man City and Arsenal for the Premier League title and has hailed the Blues’ owners, BlueCo, for appointing Alonso as the manager in the summer.

Hazard said: “Even when we’re lower down the table, Chelsea are still a tough opponent for the other Premier League teams.

“So imagine when we’re up near the top.

“We’ll be able to compete with everyone this season, and obviously that includes those two sides as well.

“There are historic clubs that, on paper, will always be difficult to beat, like us or Manchester United.

“That’s why I’ll be coming to support the team at the end of October against Man United.”

Hazard added: “As I’ve said before, Xabi Alonso is an excellent coach, above all because he knows the game and the Premier League well.

“For a team like Chelsea, he was exactly what was needed, a coach who can feel the pressure of a stadium.

“You know me, any formation suits me.

“As long as we’re playing good football and scoring goals, I’m on board.

“I’m sure the coach has the answer [to the defence].

“Like I said, as long as we’re scoring and winning, the players and the fans will trust him.

“And you know me, I always preferred to focus on the attacking side to win games for the team.”

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