Chelsea have been given an opening for the return of Eden Hazard as Arsenal doubts have begun to creep in, a report has suggested.

The Blues were linked with their former star man earlier this season before the Gunners emerged as a shock contender to end his Real Madrid nightmare. It seemed they could exploit their rivals’ vulnerability.

Of course, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are unable to make transfers until their ownership issues are resolved.

However, they now look to be coming to a close in the next couple of weeks.

And whoever the new owners are could make a positive first impression on the fans.

That’s because Sport claim Chelsea are the ‘most desirable option’ for Hazard.

He has so far committed himself to Real with a view to getting back into Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

But the anticipated summer arrival of Kylian Mbappe will only push him further down the pecking order.

The 31-year-old is already struggling in competition with Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio.

So Thomas Tuchel, who has lacked attacking impetus, could offer him a refuge for next season.

What’s more, Arsenal are said to be second guessing their interest in Hazard.

They fear the winger who lit up the Premier League for years isn’t the same player nowadays following three years of turmoil in La Liga.

Work to do for Chelsea

The report adds that Real could have a real issue on their hands if Hazard refuses to leave.

They have invited him to do so in the last two transfer windows. And now they could have as many as eight forwards on their books come next season.

His younger brother Kylian suggested earlier this year that he would see out his deal, which runs out in the summer of 2024.

“He is fine where he is, his family feels good there,” he said (as per the Daily Mail). “He has a contract until 2024 and I think he will wait until then [before leaving].

“Maybe he’s playing a little less now and the team is functioning without him, but everyone knows how good he is.”

Chelsea would therefore have some convincing to do.

