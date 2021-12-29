Chelsea insiders have ruled out a headline-grabbing transfer for Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard following recent links.

The Belgium international turned himself into one of the most potent attackers in Europe while at Chelsea. In 352 appearances, he netted 110 goals and assisted 92 others. As such, he earned himself a move to Madrid in 2019.

However, the 30-year-old’s time in the Spanish capital has proved anything but a success.

Consistent injury problems have restricted him to only 57 appearances and only five goals. What’s more, when he has returned, he has not been able to gain enough rhythm before suffering another fitness problem.

As such, reports have claimed that Madrid are seriously thinking of letting Hazard go. One report claimed that he has a £23million price tag, but AS has said that Los Blancos want a loan deal before his permanent exit next summer.

As for who could sign him, Madrid have supposedly looked to Chelsea as potential suitors. In fact, they have considered a swap deal involving Reece James.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich still has an affinity for Hazard. However, The Sunday World has claimed that Chelsea insiders have ‘distanced themselves’ from a deal for Hazard.

They are aware that he has endured a ‘miserable’ time at Madrid but the club are not considering his return to west London.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has a range of attacking options at his disposal.

Romelu Lukaku made his own return to Stamford Bridge in the summer and is an option alongside the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Instead, The Sunday World claims that Chelsea’s main focus is their defence. Indeed, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract in the summer.

Furthermore, it remains unclear if any of the trio will extend. As a result, Chelsea have three targets on their radar as potential reinforcements.

Chelsea man linked with Everton

Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley could also leave the club soon and reportedly has interest from Everton.

The Englishman looked likely to move on in the summer but did not end up getting a move away. As such, he has struggled for minutes in the Premier League, only making five appearances.

Everton are reportedly showing interest in a reunion with the player who left Goodison Park in January 2018.

Toffees boss Rafael Benitez is looking to bolster his injury-hit squad.