‘He will leave’ – Huge Chelsea deal on the cards after Ancelotti update

Chelsea have been handed a major boost in their bid to re-sign Eden Hazard thanks to the latest from Carlo Ancelotti.

Hazard left Stamford Bridge in June 2019 to complete his dream of playing for Real Madrid. The deal was worth around £150m and involved Hazard signing a five-year deal at the Bernabeu.

However, things have not gone well for the attacker in Spain. A run of injuries and fitness issues have limited him to less than 17 league appearances in each season. That’s a huge decrease on his reliability at Chelsea, where he rarely missed even a couple of weeks.

Hazard’s problems have seen him fall out of favour under Ancelotti. The Italian tends to use Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in wide areas. With Marco Asensio also at his disposal there is little room for Hazard in the starting eleven.

When asked about the Belgian recently, Ancelotti admitted a transfer could take place. “Never in my coaching career have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave,” he said (via Goal). “In my personal opinion, there is no question about that.

“If a player wants to leave, he will leave. There is not much doubt about this.”

His comments are backed up by the latest from Sport Witness. While citing reports in the Spanish press, they claim that Chelsea are ‘considering’ a bid.

Chelsea interested in Porto winger Luis Diaz Chelsea are said to be interested in Porto winger Luis Diaz, with more news on Antonio Rudiger and Erling Haaland.

The Blues know that Hazard’s value has reached its lowest point yet. It’s no surprise therefore that they are plotting a move.

It’s stated that Madrid are more than open to a sale at this point. Chelsea should have little problem in completing a deal if they simply begin negotiations.

The 30-year-old is eager to return to west London so he can resume his position as the star man. He managed 110 goals during a hugely successful first spell with the club.

Much has changed since then though. The club have reinvested the money gained from his sale and now have one of the best squads in Europe. It would be interesting to see how Hazard would fare, should a Chelsea return go through.

Chelsea man opens up on tough start to the season

Meanwhile, Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell has responded to questions over his troublesome start to the campaign.

The England international didn’t get any game time in the league until matchweek seven. Spanish team-mate Marcos Alonso started in his place.

Chilwell has since managed an impressive three goals following his return to the team.

When quizzed on his initial struggles, the 24-year-old said: “It is obviously frustrating because as a footballer you want to be playing week in week out.

“It’s what you enjoy, stepping out on the pitch and playing football. But you have to train well every day and support the team, which is the main thing.

“When you have a squad like we do here, with 25 world class players and two or three people fighting in every position, you have to understand you are not going to play in every match. Just support the group and train hard so when you get your chance, you are ready.”

READ MORE: ‘I told him straight’ – Thomas Tuchel nixed Chelsea transfer despite unfair decision