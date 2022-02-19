Chelsea have arranged to meet with Real Madrid defender Eder Militao in an attempt to convince him to change his contract plans in the Spanish capital, according to reports.

Eder Militao is one of the many centre-backs on Chelsea’s radar as they prepare for a rebuild in the position. In the summer, they could lose Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta as free agents.

Although they are still working to keep some if they can, they are also making contingency plans to replenish the position. In that regard, they have their eyes on Militao.

The 24-year-old has taken on an increasingly important role for Real Madrid this season. After they lost Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last summer, Militao has stepped up to play more regularly.

Indeed, his 34 appearances in all competitions for 2021-22 are already more than he has managed in any other Madrid season.

Aware of his growth, Real want to reward him with a new contract, even though he is already on terms until 2025. According to Marca, they could increase his salary.

The report claims Militao’s preference is to stay at the Bernabeu. However, there is also the warning that Chelsea are trying to change that.

Caglar Soyuncu to leave Leicester City for Chelsea on the cheap Caglar Soyuncu is wanted by Chelsea as his Leicester contract is running out

It is claimed that Chelsea have made contact with the Brazilian to organise a meeting to discuss his future. Their request has been granted, although it is not necessarily a sign that he will be joining.

Indeed, they have work to do to convince him to change his plans to stay with Madrid. And especially with the World Cup on the horizon next winter, Militao is unsure about changing clubs.

But this summer could be the perfect time for any defender to join Chelsea and become part of a new era. In Militao’s case, though, they are not the priority.

Carlos Tevez, Diego Costa, Jack Wilshere and seven more Premier League stars who are now free agents

Eder Militao one of many options for Chelsea

Marca confirm that he was also previously of interest to Bayern Munich and Manchester United, just over a year ago. But now his focus is very much on Madrid, unless Chelsea can convince him otherwise.

If they cannot convince Eder Militao to move in the summer, it won’t be the end of the world for Chelsea. After all, they are also working on several other targets at centre-back.

Their top target, since before this season started, has been Jules Kounde of Sevilla. That remains the case, according to reports cited by Get French Football News.

However, the same sources are indicating that another name on their wishlist is that of Presnel Kimpembe.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire career with Paris Saint-Germain so far. He represented their reserves between 2013 and 2016, but was already a first-team player by 2014.

Since then, he has amassed 209 appearances for the club, including 29 this season. However, his future in the French capital is now in question.

Thomas Tuchel gave him 80 appearances of his PSG career, more than any other coach. Now, they could reunite at Chelsea.

Such an idea has been lingering as a possibility for a while. It seems it is a concrete suggestion if the pursuit of Jules Kounde does not bear fruit – or perhaps in addition.

But Chelsea may have to hurry up if they really want to sign Kimpembe. It is claimed that Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also interested in the left footer.

READ MORE: Barcelona go big with surprising offer to lure Chelsea favourite away from Tuchel