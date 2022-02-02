Chelsea have placed Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao on their summer to-do list, according to a report in Spain.

Thomas Tuchel has a number of defensive issues on the agenda in June. The German coach has four defenders out of contract this summer and three of those are centre-backs – Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Tuchel also has the experienced Cesar Azpilicueta running his deal down too and the need for new blood is clear.

Silva, 37, could call time on his career at the end of the season, but the club are hopeful of new deals for Azpilicueta and Christensen.

The pair are reported to have been close to extending their time at Stamford Bridge for some time, but as yet nothing has been signed.

Rudiger’s situation seems more difficult to resolve for the club, due to heavy interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Tuchel said in December that patience was required, but all the signs are that Rudiger will move on in the summer.

Tuchel said: “We absolutely accept and are fully aware of the importance of Toni and the role that he’s playing on and off the pitch. There is no doubt about that.

“It’s true that nobody is bigger than the club and this is a team effort and a strong club. It’s not only about Toni. And I mean that in the best way because we know what he’s doing and we’re fully aware of it.

“In the end, we need a bit of patience. I have no update right now.”

That has led Tuchel to hunting for a new man, with Jules Kounde on the club’s wanted list last summer. Sevilla blocked his move to England though and since then the talk has gone quiet.

Chelsea could of course reignite their interest at the end of the season, but Militao has been on their radar “for a long time”, according to AS, via Sport Witness.

It’s reported that the Brazil international is “one of the requests” Tuchel has made to the club’s hierarchy for next summer.

He is apparently one of the lowest earners at the Bernabeu, but the 24-year-old is under contract until 2025.

Militao has respect for Ancelotti

The report claims Chelsea “tried to sign him” in 2019, before he joined Los Blancos from Porto.

Now the west London club want to go after him again. And their angle maybe to offer the Brazilian a bumper contract.

Militao will not be easy to lure from Spain though. There is no suggestion he is unhappy at the Bernabeu and he has been a regular for Carlo Ancelotti.

In fact he has made 30 appearances this season and missed just one LaLiga game.

The defender has also credited Ancelotti with his upturn in form.

“Ancelotti has been very important for me, he has given me the confidence every player needs,” he told Diario AS after Christmas.

“I try to follow, learning each day. I have great moments ahead for Real Madrid and Brazil.”

