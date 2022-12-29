Electrifying Chelsea striker target explains reason for alternative transfer choice by citing two superstars

Brazilian sensation Endrick has explained why he has chosen Real Madrid to be his next club rather than the likes of Chelsea.

Chelsea were one of the clubs most keen on bringing Endrick to Europe to allow him to maximise his potential. Ultimately, though, they have missed out to Real Madrid. The Spanish champions will be signing the teenager in 2024, when he reaches adulthood.

For now, the 16-year-old will continue developing in his native country with Palmeiras, for whom he has already scored three goals from seven senior appearances.

TEAMtalk was recently told that Chelsea did make offers for Endrick, as did Paris Saint-Germain. However, his destiny will be to play for Real Madrid.

Now, Endrick has opened up on his decision to choose Real Madrid instead of his other suitors.

The attacker told Marca that current Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior and their all-time record scorer Cristiano Ronaldo were inspirations behind his choice.

Endrick explained: “Real Madrid are a very big team, and Vini had sent me messages and gave me more hope. Cristiano too, who is my idol, played for Real Madrid.

“That’s why I chose Real Madrid and I think it’s the right choice. God has always been with me and he has told me that it is the best path.”

Real Madrid brought Vinicius to Europe from another Brazilian side, Flamengo, back in 2018. He has gone on to flourish over nearly 200 appearances for the club.

But there is a belief that Endrick has even bigger potential, which could pave the way for a thrilling attack at the Bernabeu in future whereby they could combine.

Vinicius already giving advice to Endrick

Endrick has explained how Vinicius, six years his senior, has already been in contact with him to share advice.

Endrick said: “[He has given me] various pieces of advice. I couldn’t even talk about them here because there have been a lot of tips, I would be here telling them for a long time, I’ll keep them to myself.

“But he has not given me advice just now but for my whole life. He is my friend and I think this friendship will last for many years. I hope I can exchange a lot of passes with him and score goals.”

For now, Endrick will have to wait until he turns 18 before he can call Vinicius his teammate. In the meantime, he will be keen to continue his progress with Palmeiras.

Missing out on him could be a missed opportunity for Chelsea, who felt they had a chance of securing one of the world’s most promising talents.

Especially since Todd Boehly became the club’s owner, Chelsea have been focusing on bringing in young prospects. For example, they have signed the likes of Carney Chukwuemeka, Omari Hutchinson, Cesare Casadei, Gabriel Slonina and David Datro Fofana.

The latter will arrive on January 1 from Molde and is a promising striker in his own right.

