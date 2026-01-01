Elite name emerges as top Chelsea contender to replace Enzo Maresca as maverick option also in running

Enzo Maresca’s job at Chelsea is coming under increasing scrutiny following fan reaction to Tuesday night’s home draw with Bournemouth, with an elite name emerging as the favourite to replace the Italian alongside a more maverick option.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have picked up just one win in their last seven Premier League games, and Maresca was roundly booed by fans after taking Cole Palmer off as his side searched for a winner against a Cherries side who have not won in the league since October.

Despite those calls for his job at Chelsea, he is held in high esteem by Sunday’s opponents Manchester City and has been tipped to take over from Pep Guardiola, should the Etihad legend decide to leave at the end of the current campaign.

Maresca worked as the Under-23 head coach at City and as Guardiola’s assistant before leaving for Leicester in 2023. However, he recently dismissed those reports, stating: “It doesn’t affect me. It’s 100% speculation.

“There is no time for this kind of thing. I have a contract here until 2029. My focus is just about this club. I’m very proud to be here. It’s speculation. One week ago was the same thing with Juventus. I don’t pay attention because I know it’s not true.”

But while talk of his next club continues to grow, Maresca must first deal with trying to save his reputation at Chelsea after a troubling run of results.

Sources have previously told us that the 45-year-old’s job is not under pressure, given that the Blues hierarchy think very highly of the former Leicester chief, although that stance is beginning to shift.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Xavi emerges as frontrunner for Chelsea job

Despite that, the bookies have installed former Barcelona boss Xavi as the early favourite to succeed Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

It’s reported in the Daily Telegraph that the next few games could be critical to the Italian remaining at the helm, with the City clash followed by a derby with Fulham, a trip to Charlton in the FA Cup and a Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal.

In terms of Xavi’s potential appointment, the Barcelona legend has been out of a job since leaving the Camp Nou in 2024, where he won the LaLiga title once in three years in charge.

Other candidates for the job also include a more maverick option in Liam Rosenior, who is building a huge reputation for himself at French club Strasbourg, a club under the BlueCo banner.

Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner is also in the running, with his contract at Selhurst Park due to expire at the end of the season, along with Fulham chief Marco Silva, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery are Blues legend Frank Lampard, who could end up in his third stint in charge at The Bridge.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

More Chelsea news

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are two of FIVE Premier League clubs tracking Udinese defender Oumar Solet, sources confirm, while several other top European sides are also showing interest.

Elsewhere, Fulham have submitted an official bid for their top striker target, sources confirm, while an eye-catching move for Raheem Sterling is also in the works, and another Chelsea star is on their radar.

Finally, two separate sources have provided updates on Liverpool target Joel Ordonez, after Chelsea withdrew from the race for his signature.