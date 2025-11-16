Chelsea will need to sell a key player such as Enzo Fernandez if they are to bring in Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, as per a report.

According to the Daily Briefing, Chelsea are ‘thinking about a major investment in the middle of the park’ to give Enzo Maresca one of the best midfields around, and they have ‘added Manchester United target Anderson to their shortlist’. However, Forest will hold out for a huge fee before letting the England star leave, which means the deal may need to be funded by Chelsea selling a big name first.

The report claims Fernandez moving to Real Madrid is a possibility, giving Chelsea enough funds to meet Anderson’s price tag. We understand Forest want £80million (€90.5m / $105m) for Anderson, though other outlets have reported that he could cost an eye-watering £120m (€136m / $158m).

Elliot Anderson’s rapid rise

PSR forced Newcastle to sell him to Forest for £35m in July 2024

He emerged as one of Forest’s best players last season, helping them qualify for Europe

He made his senior England debut in September and has already won five caps

However, there is one clear problem here. Rather than giving Maresca another top-class option in midfield, Chelsea selling Fernandez and buying Anderson would see them enact a one in, one out transfer policy.

The move makes little sense as Fernandez is one of Chelsea’s best performers and captains the side regularly. Anderson is a quality player himself, but he would likely need time to get used to Maresca’s style of play.

Anderson is more likely to join one of Chelsea’s ‘big six’ rivals if he leaves Forest in 2026. Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on November 4 that Man Utd are plotting a giant January bid for the 23-year-old, and they are confident Forest will accept.

YOUR NEXT READ 🪄 ‘Absolute genius’ Chelsea star is worth £200m amid Real Madrid interest – Pat Nevin

Anderson more likely to join Man Utd

While Forest value Anderson at £80m, United believe they can get him for the lower price of £60m (€68m / $79m).

Reports claim Arsenal hold interest in Anderson too, and we can confirm the Gunners are indeed looking at him. Although, United are the club currently working the hardest to land him.

Returning to Fernandez, sources have confirmed to us that Real Madrid are interested in a blockbuster deal for the Argentine.

Fernandez would be open to such a move, though he is not pushing for a Chelsea exit at this stage.

Our sources state that Chelsea do not want to lose the 24-year-old and have set their stall out at £120m. Madrid do not want to pay that much, which should keep Fernandez at Stamford Bridge for the next couple of seasons.

Chelsea should agree alternative midfield deal

It is understandable that Chelsea have been impressed by Anderson’s classy displays, but him arriving as a replacement for Fernandez does not seem viable.

Instead, the Blues need to prioritise the signing of an alternative defensive midfielder to provide cover for Moises Caicedo.

Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo have both been captured with that in mind, but they are struggling with injury issues.

Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton are two options Chelsea are firmly considering.