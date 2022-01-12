Chelsea are ‘forcing’ the return transfer of Emerson Palmieri from Lyon, but the defender has made a pivotal private admission according to a report.

The Blues have been in contact with the French side since it became apparent that Ben Chilwell was set to miss the remainder of the season with his knee ligament injury. Emerson has proved to be a more than competent stand-in.

And as he is already on the club’s books, it make sense to utilise him instead of splashing out on another temporary replacement.

However, they let the Italy international go out on loan in the summer. And they don’t have a recall option in that deal.

They have therefore struggled to convince Lyon to part ways with him. L’Equipe, via Sport Witness, report that Chelsea are now ‘forcing their way back into the fold’.

All of the approaches from Stamford Bridge have so far been rejected. The most recent is said to have included ‘comfortable’ financial compensation.

That offer is said to have made Emerson and his representatives consider a return to west London.

Seven Premier League players who need a January move, with Man Utd duo heading the list

But it is claimed he has privately said he is prepared to finish the season in Ligue 1. That decision is one that he can hardly be blamed for.

After all, he’s played more league minutes this season than he ever has in a campaign for Chelsea since joining from Roma in 2018.

Chelsea given Azpilicueta contract boost as Atletico end interest Cesar Azpilicueta may still leave Chelsea this summer but Atletico will not be the club he joins. Barcelona are still interested

Thomas Tuchel was asked about transfers in his latest press conference, and replied: “We adapt daily to the situation but it has not changed for us.

“No news or updates. The areas are clear where we are looking in the market. There is no need to put any pressure on in public.”

The Blues boss was then asked about Emerson and said: “It is the same question and will be the same answer. There is no news and when there is, we will update you.”

Chelsea breathe sigh of relief

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have set their sights on a replacement for Kieran Trippier that will have Chelsea breathing easier over the future of Cesar Azpilicueta.

Diego Simeone has been hunting for a new defender after his left to join Newcastle. And one player who was thought to be under consideration was Chelsea’s 32-year-old skipper Azpilicueta.

Barcelona are also admirers of the Spain defender. But AS have reported that Atletico were considering taking him back to Spain.

That interest has been short lived, however, because according to Mundo Deportivo they will now turn to Valencia’s Daniel Wass.

READ MORE: Chelsea have two days to make transfer call, as manager claims Blues striker ‘wants’ out