Chelsea are ‘pushing again and again’ to secure a critical piece of transfer business Thomas Tuchel craves after the reason why they passed up a Lucas Digne deal emerged.

Chelsea are known to be in desperate need of reinforcements at wing-back this window. Reece James is out for around two months with a torn hamstring. On the left side, Ben Chilwell won’t return until next season after undergoing ACL surgery.

That leaves Chelsea with just Marcos Alonso as the club’s only fit specialised wing-back.

Cesar Azpilicueta can deputise on either side, though he is better utilised as part of the back three. That has led to players like Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi deputising on the flanks. Though against stronger opposition, their defensive inexperience could be exposed.

As such, ex-Everton left-back Lucas Digne wanting out of Goodison Park had appeared to come at just the right time. But despite fleeting interest, Chelsea stood idly by when allowing Aston Villa to pounce.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed the reasoning behind that Chelsea decision.

Reason why Chelsea bypassed Digne emerges

The journalist tweeted Chelsea ignored a Digne move as they only sought a temporary solution to their issue. Everton were only interested in a permanent sale and Villa duly obliged.

As such, attention has turned to recalling Emerson Palmieri from his loan stint with Lyon. But complicating the issue is the fact Chelsea reportedly did not include a mandatory recall clause within Emerson’s loan deal.

As such, the Blues must negotiate to bring their own player back and Romano confirmed the Italy international is the deal ‘Tuchel wants’.

Chelsea to pay Lyon compensation for Emerson Chelsea will have to pay Lyon €5m in compensation to bring back Emerson to Stamford Bridge this January

Rumours have swirled over Chelsea offering compensation to twist Lyon’s arm. Now, per Romano, Chelsea have put €4m on the table to get the job done.

For their part, Lyon are still stated to be ‘hopeful’ of retaining the player. A recent report from L’Equipe also claimed Emerson had privately admitted he is prepared to see out the campaign with Lyon.

However, Chelsea will not be deterred and see Emerson as the most cost-effective way of remedying their injury crisis. If the €4m proposal doesn’t secure Emerson’s return, Chelsea will continue to push ‘again and again’ until Lyon finally relent.

The Analyst: Which teams do the Premier League referees support?

Barcelona relax stance after reported Blues offer

Meanwhile, Barcelona are ready to sanction the sale of Sergino Dest to Chelsea for just €20m, claims a report in Spain.

Barcelona have had issues at right-back for quite some time. And so far 21-year-old Dest has not been the man to solve those problems.

Barca recently brought back Dani Alves to the club. And now, according to El Nacional, they are willing to let Dest go for just €20m this summer.

Chelsea have been named as the player’s prime suitors. Furthermore, they have reportedly put up the money to land the versatile defender.

Dest though is unconvinced about a move and his agent Michael Reschke recently told Bild that his man has no intention of moving amid separate links to Bayern Munich.

A series of injury problems have hindered Dest this season and he is yet to play under Xavi. However, he was back on the bench against Granada last weekend. El Nacional conclude his entourage want him to get game time under Xavi and remain with Barcelona.

READ MORE: Tuchel dilemma grows as next Euro giant joins bidding for Chelsea star ‘almost certain’ to leave